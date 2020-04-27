STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE Raises Over $6 Million So Far for Food Banks Canada as Historic Broadcast Reaches 11.5 Million Canadians

– 90-minute special is the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian broadcast on record –

– Canadians can still donate by texting COVID to 30333 and online at FoodBanksCanada.ca –

– Now available on demand on CBC Gem, Crave, GlobalTV.com, and more –

Tags: #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble @StrongerCanada

TORONTO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Following last night's historic all-Canadian special, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE, it was announced today that more than $6 million has been raised to date to provide immediate support to Food Banks Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. With donations still being tallied, more than 140,000 individuals were inspired and reached out to support the good works by local food banks. Canadians can continue to donate to Food Banks Canada by texting COVID to 30333 or visiting FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether.

The biggest multi-platform broadcast ever is now the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian broadcast on record. Nearly one in three Canadians watched some part of the broadcast on 44 television networks, reaching 11.5 million viewers overall. Audiences peaked at more than 6.1 million viewers during the world premiere of ArtistsCAN's multi-artist "Lean on Me" charity single. Overall, the 90-minute special has a preliminary overnight audience of 5.6 million viewers on multiple television networks. The special also reached hundreds of thousands of others on radio and digital platforms.

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is now available on demand on CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, and Super Channel On Demand.

"Although we have always known that Canadians are amongst the kindest people on earth and we hoped and planned for our neighbours' generosity, we were brought to our knees with gratitude by the overwhelming caring of our communities across Canada," said Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Our staff team voluntarily jumped on the phones as we were working through technical challenges. Nobody could have anticipated the numbers of generous souls inspired to give last night. That giving continues today, on our website, and will remain open. In partnership with Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Group V Média, Rogers Sports & Media and all other media partners, we are grateful for the bright light that shone on the need to support our most vulnerable neighbours."

The unprecedented event was the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms. Nearly one hundred Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes shared their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19, including the 3,000 local food bank organization Food Banks Canada supports across Canada (see full participant list below).

The complete list of participants in STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE are Alessia Cara, Amy Poehler, Andre De Grasse, Anne Murray, Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Burton Cummings, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Charlotte Cardin, Chris Hadfield, Christine Sinclair, Cirque du Soleil, Command Sisters, Connor McDavid, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, David Suzuki, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Drake, Eric McCormack, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Hayley Wickenheiser, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katharine McPhee Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, Lilly Singh, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Measha Brueggergosman, Michael Bublé, Mike Myers, Morgan Rielly, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Pascal Siakam, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Randy Bachman, Rick Mercer, Robbie Robertson, Russell Peters, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, Shania Twain, Shawn Hook, Sofia Reyes, TIKA, The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, The Tenors, Tessa Virtue, Tom Cochrane, Tyler Shaw, Walk off the Earth, Will Arnett, William Prince, and the cast of SCHITT'S CREEK including Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Rizwan Manji, and Sarah Levy.

The broadcast featured the world premiere of a new rendition of the treasured Bill Withers classic "Lean On Me", performed virtually by more than two dozen of Canada's biggest international stars, homegrown favourites, and brightest newcomers. The charitable endeavor, conceptualized by JUNO-award nominated musicians Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson of ArtistsCAN, aims to support the Canadian Red Cross and their COVID-19 efforts. The single and video are now available on all digital retail platforms, and can be streamed here.

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is a joint production between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Source: Numeris, Total Canada. P2+, preliminary data subject to change. Canadian Broadcast records based on English Canada, Audiences prior to August 31, 2009 are based on BBM Nielsen Media Research Mark II meters.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter

@foodbankscanada

@Made_Nous

#StrongerTogether

Instagram:

@Foodbankscanada

@Made_Nous

#StrongerTogether



Facebook:

FoodBanksCanada

MADE | NOUS

#StrongerTogether



About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system, we have sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Insight Productions

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. Insight Senior Vice President Lindsay Cox serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on STRONGER TOGETHER. Insight has a long history responding to world crises and collaborating on projects that help support relief efforts with such shows as MUSIC WITHOUT BORDERS, THE CONCERT FOR TSUNAMI RELIEF and YOUNG ARTISTS FOR HAITI. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian show on record, ratings hit – BIG BROTHER CANADA, Canada's national music award show - THE JUNO AWARDS, CANADA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE: COUNTDOWN which was the highest rated show on the CBC in both 2018 and 2019, TOP CHEF CANADA, INTERVENTION and original formats BATTLE OF THE BLADES, I DO, REDO & WALL OF CHEFS. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning READY OR NOT, FALCON BEACH, HATCHING, MATCHING & DISPATCHING, A CHRISTMAS FURY, BUT I'M CHRIS JERICHO! and THE JON DORE TELEVISION SHOW along with award-winning feature documentaries HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD and GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 30 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network; 29 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country's digital media leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Rogers Sports & Media

Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays – Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stronger-together-tous-ensemble-raises-over-6-million-so-far-for-food-banks-canada-as-historic-broadcast-reaches-11-5-million-canadians-301047919.html

SOURCE Bell Media