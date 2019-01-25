STSI² Chooses OppScience's bee4sense Information Insight Solution for Data Valorisation

OppScience, an innovative data leverage solution, announced that the
ST(SI)² (the French Interior Ministry's Technologies and Information
Systems Department) which serves as the information systems department
for the police and National Gendarmerie, has chosen OppScience's
bee4sense Information Insight platform to search for and harness data
generated by investigation applications. The platform has been made
available to police and gendarmerie services in order to accelerate and
optimize multi-criteria searching through judicial records, thus
bringing real added value to investigative proceedings.
"After having efficiently replaced our old TAJ (Judicial Antecedent
Treatment) search system, we decided to make use of the bee4sense
Information Insight platform's latest features to meet our increasingly
complex operational needs," declared Colonel Touak, Deputy Director of
ST(SI)² Information Systems. "The bee4sense Information Insight platform
allows us to not only search through information, but also to generate
insights from operational data thanks to its semantic engine and its
ability to handle relationship graphs. The range of possibilities
offered by this solution has really widened our perspectives."
"Working with the ST(SI)², for whom data stakes are higher than ever, is
a major turning point for OppScience in the world of intelligence and
investigative research," announced Guillaume Bréjaud, Director General
of OppScience. "This confirms the importance of data leverage in this
particular field, where the ability to obtain relevant results within a
relatively urgent timeframe is extremely crucial on a daily basis."
OppScience's bee4sense Information Insight addresses the strategic needs
of large enterprises, administrations and non-governmental
organizations. The platform combines Machine Learning and Automatic
Language Processing algorithms with the power of a graph database.
About OppScience
In the information globalization era, where the ability to foresee risks
and opportunities rests not only within data itself but also and
especially the relationships between data points, OppScience innovates
by proposing data leverage solutions built upon Artificial Intelligence
(Machine Learning and Automatic Language Processing) algorithms to
generate insight, and a graph database to harness the power of data
connections. These solutions accelerate the comprehension of vast
volumes of information within a short timeframe, in a variety of user
contexts. This empowers users to unearth the information they need to
make essential decisions.
For more information: www.oppscience.com
