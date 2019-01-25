Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STSI² Chooses OppScience's bee4sense Information Insight Solution for Data Valorisation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 03:00am EST

OppScience, an innovative data leverage solution, announced that the ST(SI)² (the French Interior Ministry's Technologies and Information Systems Department) which serves as the information systems department for the police and National Gendarmerie, has chosen OppScience's bee4sense Information Insight platform to search for and harness data generated by investigation applications. The platform has been made available to police and gendarmerie services in order to accelerate and optimize multi-criteria searching through judicial records, thus bringing real added value to investigative proceedings.

"After having efficiently replaced our old TAJ (Judicial Antecedent Treatment) search system, we decided to make use of the bee4sense Information Insight platform's latest features to meet our increasingly complex operational needs," declared Colonel Touak, Deputy Director of ST(SI)² Information Systems. "The bee4sense Information Insight platform allows us to not only search through information, but also to generate insights from operational data thanks to its semantic engine and its ability to handle relationship graphs. The range of possibilities offered by this solution has really widened our perspectives."

"Working with the ST(SI)², for whom data stakes are higher than ever, is a major turning point for OppScience in the world of intelligence and investigative research," announced Guillaume Bréjaud, Director General of OppScience. "This confirms the importance of data leverage in this particular field, where the ability to obtain relevant results within a relatively urgent timeframe is extremely crucial on a daily basis." OppScience's bee4sense Information Insight addresses the strategic needs of large enterprises, administrations and non-governmental organizations. The platform combines Machine Learning and Automatic Language Processing algorithms with the power of a graph database.

About OppScience

In the information globalization era, where the ability to foresee risks and opportunities rests not only within data itself but also and especially the relationships between data points, OppScience innovates by proposing data leverage solutions built upon Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning and Automatic Language Processing) algorithms to generate insight, and a graph database to harness the power of data connections. These solutions accelerate the comprehension of vast volumes of information within a short timeframe, in a variety of user contexts. This empowers users to unearth the information they need to make essential decisions.

For more information: www.oppscience.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:25aLINDE PLC : Linde plc Announces FTC Extension for Divesture Completion
EQ
03:24aAPPLE : IQE shares fall as tech weakness weighs on earnings
RE
03:23aTELECOM ITALIA : Vivendi asks Telecom Italia auditors to probe board workings - document
RE
03:23aMastercard nudges Visa's offer to buy British payments firm Earthport
RE
03:14aMastercard Tops Visa Offer for U.K Payments Company Earthport
DJ
03:09aMIDATECH PHARMA : FDA feedback on clinical plan for MTD201
PU
03:08aOil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela
RE
03:05aPJSC MEGAFON : MegaFon opens subscription for ruble bonds
EQ
03:04aOil prices climb as U.S. threatens sanctions against Venezuela
RE
03:04aHyundai Motor to cut China jobs, review optimisation plans after sales slump
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : posts lower than expected loss as savings and 5G demand kick in
4U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
5TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.