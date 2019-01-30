STUDY: Brands Grossly Overestimate CX Improvements; Blame Customers for Falling Short

A new study from cloud-based experience intelligence (XI) leader,
InMoment,
uncovered plenty of opportunities for brands to step up when it comes to
customer experience. The report identified concerning — and in some
cases shocking — attitudes that may be infecting companies’ entire
approach to customer relationships, putting them at significant risk.
For example, the study found a 78 percent gap between the number of
brands that say they are “definitely” doing a better job of delivering
excellent experiences and what customers report. And when asked how much
responsibility customers have in creating better experiences, 40 percent
of brands said that customers are very responsible, with an unbelievable
12 percent claiming customers are solely responsible. Customers
on the other hand, see improvement as a shared endeavor.
The 2019
CX Trends Report surveyed both consumers and brands in the United
States and revealed five troublesome trends, as well as important
takeaways, to help brands move beyond the mistakes and realize the
massive potential of well-executed customer experience.
The trends include:
-
Lurking vs. Listening. Brands prioritize mining digital data,
social posts, and reviews over having direct conversations. However,
most customers (70 percent) say asking them directly is the best way
to get to the most important insights.
-
Dismissing the Human Factor. Customers say the most important
thing brands can do to improve their experience is provide better
service through their employees. Brands underestimate this by 18
points.
-
Pathetic Personalization. Personalization efforts aren't
creating better customer experiences. Only 21 percent of consumers
said they felt cared for.
-
Neglecting Non-buyers. Seventy-two percent of customers who
leave a website without buying are there to browse, compare, or
research, but that isn't even the bad news. Most brands aren't even
thinking about how to create experiences to engage them for the
long-term.
-
Definition of Loyalty Diverges. Customers say one of the most
important ways they show loyalty is by providing both positive and
negative feedback. Not a single brand mentioned (or likely value)
constructive criticism as an indicator of positive engagement.
Download the report here.
Register for the live webinar here.
About InMoment
InMoment™
is a cloud-based experience intelligence (XI) platform, arming brands
with compelling insights to drive high-value business decisions and
relationships with both customers and employees. The company’s
industry-leading data science powers a full suite of Customer Experience
(CX) and Employee Experience (EX) solutions. InMoment’s approach of
providing strategic technical, best practice and thought leadership
support ensures that our nearly 500 brands across 95 countries realize
maximum business impact.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005403/en/