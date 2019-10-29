Log in
STV Signs Definitive Agreement with The Pritzker Organization to Recapitalize STV and Position the Company for Future Growth

10/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STV Group, Inc., ("STV") and The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C. ("TPO") announced today that the Tom Pritzker Family Business Interests ("PFBI") advised by TPO have agreed to recapitalize the ownership of STV.  STV is a leading engineering, architectural, program/construction management, planning, and environmental professional services firm, with corporate headquarters in New York, NY, and Douglassville, PA. Under the terms of the agreement, TPO will purchase shares in STV owned by the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") and partner with current management to leverage STV's existing strength to drive future growth.

"This transaction marks an exciting step in STV's evolution and supports our vision of investing to drive growth for the future," said Dominick M. Servedio, P.E., Executive Chairman of STV. "In TPO, we have found not only an investor but a true partner that shares our values, respects our culture and is committed to supporting STV's future growth for the benefit of our company, our clients and our employees." 

"Partnering with TPO will enable us to bring together the resources of STV and TPO for the benefit of our customers and our employees," said Milo Riverso, Ph.D, P.E., CCM, President and Chief Executive Officer of STV. "Following the transaction, STV will continue to provide quality services to our diverse client base.  The recapitalization will not affect the structure of the company's current management team nor the way it operates."

Tom Pritzker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TPO said, "We are very excited to partner with the STV team. For over 100 years, STV has built a tremendous team and track-record of successfully executing on complex projects with the highest-quality customers. From its leadership, to its people, to its projects, STV is exactly the type of company we seek to support and we look forward to partnering with the STV team for many years to come."

The recapitalization transaction has been unanimously approved by STV's Board of Directors and ESOP Trustee, Greatbanc Trust Company. Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. is acting as financial advisor to STV. The transaction is expected to close in December 2019.

About STV Group, Inc.
Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing architectural, engineering, planning, environmental, and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms survey and has offices throughout the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit our website at www.stvinc.com.

About The Pritzker Organization
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family.  TPO is focused on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value across a wide range of industries. TPO looks for opportunities where it can create value for PFBI and its partners and stakeholders over a long-term time horizon.  Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

Contact: Joseph Gleberman
jgleberman@pritzkerorg.com
312-873-4940
Jill Bonamusa 
jill.bonamusa@stvinc.com 
(212) 614-3354

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stv-signs-definitive-agreement-with-the-pritzker-organization-to-recapitalize-stv-and-position-the-company-for-future-growth-300947294.html

SOURCE STV; The Pritzker Organization


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
