STYLE FILES: 1 BLAZER, 3 WAYS TO WEAR IT

09/12/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

STYLE FILES: 1 BLAZER, 3 WAYS TO WEAR IT

If there's one style piece that can easily work for both your 9-to-5 life and your weekend errands, it's the all-mighty blazer.

When it comes to fall 2018 fashion, the double-breasted blazer is the one item you need to incorporate into your wardrobe. Whether styled with a flowy skirt or an athleisure look, a double-breasted blazer will make day-to-night dressing all the more versatile.

Need some more inspo? Here are three different ways to style the IT jacket of the season.

1. THURSDAY'S THE NEW BLACK
For a business-meets-casual vibe, wear it with some jeans and a silky blouse. Chic, relaxed and understatedly cool, this sleek work look will effortlessly take you from desk to drinks. Finish the look with some pointy-toe booties in a bold print or hue.

2. MID-WEEK CHIC
Pair it with a paper bag pant and some patent loafers for a relaxed, feminine ensemble that will go wherever you do. Unleash a bit of playful texture to your otherwise all-black look with an animal print blouse.

3. SATURDAY NIGHT
No question: a buttoned-up blazer paired with a turtleneck and leather-like pants is an edgy look for the start of something big. Complete the look with some ankle booties. Whether you're going to an art performance or to dinner with the fam, this outfit is worthy of a standing ovation.

Need an update on your work-to-life wardrobe? Click here to see our fall 2018 workwear collection.

Disclaimer

Le Chateau Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:12:09 UTC
