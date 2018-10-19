STYLE FILES: 4 POWER PAIRINGS FOR THE OFFICE

Finding the motivation to dress for the office every morning may sometimes feel like a daily struggle, especially in this inevitable cold snap. Although there may be days when all you want to throw on is a fleece hoodie and sweats, fight the urge and be inspired by these workwear styling options.

Whether you're prepping for a job interview or just want to freshen up your office style, here are four power pairings to try this fall.

1. WATERFALL BLAZER + MIDI SKIRT

For effortless and refined styling, turn to bold separates in fall-inspired hues. Tuck a burgundy sweater tank into a check-print midi skirt to create a flattering and feminine silhouette. Elevate the look for a boardroom meeting with a waterfall blazer and some classic heels.

2. PRINTED DRESS + BOOTIES

Add a pop of boldness to your fall workwear with a printed dress. Pair a blazer with a floral midi or a leopard-printed shift and some cool ankle booties. 5 à 7 with co-workers? No problem. Swap out the blazer for a moto jacket for easy desk-to-dinner dressing.

3. MATCHING SUIT + SNEAKERS

Update a classic matching suit for fall with one in a darker colorway. This modern option can be worn as a matching set, or can just as easily be styled separately. 3+ instant outfits, done. If you work in a more creative industry, change up your footwear for a pair of trendy sneakers. Comfort has never looked so chic.

4. OVERSIZED BLAZER + JEANS

Because Casual Fridays deserve a special shout out… Infuse some colour into your Friday look with an oversized blazer paired with jeans or paper bag pants. This bouclé option will perfectly transition into your weekend wardrobe, too. Win, win.

