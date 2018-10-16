STYLE FILES: 4 WAYS TO INCORPORATE MUSTARD INTO YOUR FALL STYLE

The October forecast of cooler temperatures calls for a closet refresh. Reinvigorate your fall style with chunkier textures and richer tones.

Mustard is the colour of the moment you need to infuse into your wardrobe's palette. The golden warmth of this hue will add some joyful flare, whether as a statement piece or boldly from head-to-toe.

Here are four ways to incorporate mustard into your fall style.

1. HARVEST MOON

Integrate a little spice into your wardrobe in a standout mustard dress. Get ready for those cooler autumn days in this cozy tie-waist shift dress paired with lace-up boots, some major hoop earringsand a chai latte in hand!

2. RAY OF LIGHT

Break through the gloom of shorter days and longer nights with a vibrant pop of colour. Get your glow on in these mustard-infused paper bag pants coordinated with a printed blouse and tassel earrings. On- and off-duty approved!

3. AUTUMN FLARE

Warm up your cool weather style with gentle splashes of this rustic shade. Contrast mustard details with neutrals to channel nature's most dramatic season. The lush florals of this midi dress are amplified by a mustard hobo bag and some slouchy boots.

4. MELLOW YELLOW

Whether for a coffee run or a farmer's market date, a mustard coat or scarf will go with it all. Add a bit of zest to your ensemble in this belted wrap coat or with a lightweight scarf in the rich hue reminiscent of crisp autumn leaves.

