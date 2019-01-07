SUBPAC : Joins Forces with Faurecia, Razer at CES

CES 2019, LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER – SUBPAC, the pioneer of
high fidelity tactile audio technology enabling users to transcend the
traditional experience into sound you can feel, is joining forces with
automotive and gaming market leaders – Faurecia and Razer™. The
company’s innovative new platform will power two separate transformative
seat experiences, one for each brand. The immersive demonstrations will
be offered in the Faurecia booth CP-3 in Central
Plaza and Razer booth 21006 in South Hall.
“We’re proud to share the floor at CES with such revered partners as
Faurecia and Razer,” said Todd Chernecki, CEO and co-founder, SUBPAC.
“There’s no better place to showcase our technology’s integration
potential in immersive, next-gen automotive and gaming products than the
proving ground for breakthrough technologies.”
SUBPAC will be featured in Faurecia’s major innovations reveal around
their predictive Cockpit of the Future. While Razer will include SUBPAC
in their Razer HyperSense next level tactile gaming preview.
ABOUT SUBPAC
Since 2013, SUBPAC has been the global leader in high-fidelity tactile
audio technology for music, gaming, automotive and media, transforming
traditional audio content into multi-sensory physical experiences.
Beyond haptics, SUBPAC’s proprietary customizable hardware and software
platform enables creators to unlock the power of bass frequencies and
optimize their content for a deeper audience connection. With offices in
Los Angeles, San Francisco, Montreal and London, SUBPAC is powered by a
team of key investors including Timbaland, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo
Anthony, Playground Global and Faurecia. Visit www.subpac.com
for more information.
ABOUT FAURECIA
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the
global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and
109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in
its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and
clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on
providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In
2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added
sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock
exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more
information, please visit www.faurecia.com.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The
triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized
logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that
spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s
largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming
peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer’s
software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse
(an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB
lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and
launcher). In services, Razer zGold is one of the world’s largest
virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed
for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games
download store that offers rewards for gamers. Founded in 2005 and
dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices
worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA,
Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock
Code: 1337).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005384/en/