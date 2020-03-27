SUCCESSFUL DRILLING CAMPAIGNS RAISE PRODUCTION OF TWO NORTH SEA FIELDS

Production has been boosted from two North Sea fields following successful drilling campaigns.

First gas from the new C6 well at Spirit Energy's Chiswick field in the Southern North Sea was achieved on 11 March 2020 and has added up to an additional 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to the field.

The Chiswick field, around 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk, has been producing gas since 2007. The new well brings overall production from the Greater Markham Area (GMA) to 110 million standard cubic feet of gas per day - enough to heat nearly 950,000 homes.

The development well, completed two months ahead of schedule, is expected to help extend life of the GMA hub to 2028.

Further, together with partner Dana Petroleum, Spirit Energy has completed drilling of a new production well at the Chestnut field, extending the life of that field by as much as three additional years. Initial expectation when the Chestnut field first came online more than a decade ago was for a little over two years' production.

First oil from the new Chestnut well was achieved on 19 March 2020. Thanks to the £56 million investment from Spirit Energy and Dana Petroleum in the new well and a contract extension with Teekay Corporation for the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO, another 2.5 million barrels have been unlocked.