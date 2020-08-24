SUEZ JOINS U.S. EPA ADVISORY BOARD

Paramus, NJ, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUEZ is pleased to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has named Jon Freedman, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs to its Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB).

Established in 1989 as a chartered federal advisory committee, the EFAB provides expert advice on environmental financing approaches from state and local governments, financial service companies, industry sectors and nongovernmental organizations. EFAB’s work focuses on lowering the cost of environmental protection, removing financial and programmatic barriers that raise costs, increasing public and private contribution in environmental facilities and services and building state and local financial ability to comply with environmental programs.

“EPA values the insights provided by EFAB members, who bring a wealth of experience in finance and investment to the agency,” said U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I am grateful for their willingness to help us continue protecting public health and the environment using financially sound methods.”

Freedman, based in Washington, D.C., leads government affairs for SUEZ North America across the United States and Canada, and for SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions across the globe. He joins 32 other EFAB members chosen from governmental, environmental and financial organizations. “I am looking forward to working with so many great people from the public and private sectors to help the EPA achieve its important mission of protecting the environment,” said Freedman.

“SUEZ is grateful for the opportunity to work with the EFAB to protect our natural resources. Business, government and nongovernmental groups must work together to ensure the quality of our environment and our resources in the future,” said Nadine Leslie, CEO of SUEZ North America, headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

“When you combine the expertise from both the private and public sectors, organizations can accomplish great things for the planet and for our natural resources,” said Yuvbir Singh, CEO for SUEZ’ Water Technologies & Solutions business. “It is great to see a SUEZ executive, who has been a driver of policy change for the environment, selected to join this very important EPA board.”

