SUEZ WATER REUSE PROJECT TO SAVE UP TO 300 MILLION GALLONS OF GROUNDWATER ANNUALLY

Wantagh, NY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint effort to protect Nassau County’s precious but finite water resources, SUEZ and Nassau County have completed the County’s newest water reuse system at the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Wantagh that will now allow for the reuse of treated wastewater in the plant’s operation.

SUEZ operates and manages Nassau County’s wastewater system, which is the largest public-private partnership for water and wastewater services in the United States. The project, completed in July 2019, cost approximately $1.1 million, paid entirely by SUEZ.



“SUEZ is proud to support water reuse in cooperation with one of our most important clients, the people of Nassau County,” said Eric Gernath, CEO of SUEZ North America. “Saving up to 300 million gallons of water annually is one small way we can help protect natural resources and advance our shared commitment to a circular economy.”



“This project is helping Nassau County protect our aquifer, preserve our drinking water, and save our taxpayers money,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. “Water reuse is a perfect example of sustainability in action. I applaud the efforts of SUEZ in helping us safeguard clean water in Nassau for generations to come.”



Technology, Innovation and Initiative

By reusing treated plant effluent, the Cedar Creek plant will preserve up to 300 million gallons of groundwater each year. The plant has traditionally used about 600 gallons of groundwater per minute for non-potable uses, such as process cooling water and washing down equipment and tanks. The water reuse system takes water from the screened plant effluent system and treats it for solids removal and for high-level, multiple-barrier disinfection using chlorination and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection.

SUEZ began operating and maintaining the Nassau County Sewer System under a public-private partnership in January 2015. Since then, SUEZ has received high marks from environmental groups and non-governmental organizations, including the Western Bays Coalition of environmental groups, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships, and the New York League of Conservation Voters.

“Investment in water reuse is critical to help our island maintain a clean, safe and abundant water supply,” said Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment. “This water reuse system will benefit Long Island by achieving water conservation needed to prevent salt water intrusion into the aquifer and the lowering of water levels in our streams, lake and tributaries. We applaud SUEZ for their leadership and commitment to the essential goal of water conservation and we hope that other corporations will follow their lead.”

The Citizens Campaign for the Environment and its 80,000 members in New York and Connecticut advocate solutions for the environment and public health.

SUEZ is one of the largest water and wastewater utilities in New York State with operations in Mohawk Valley, Mount Kisco, Owego, New Castle, Nichols and Poughkeepsie, and Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

About SUEZ North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,825 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.6 million people on a daily basis; treats over 560 million gallons of water and over 450 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ

With 90,000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries to optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. To meet increasing demands to overcome resource quality and scarcity challenges, SUEZ is fully engaged in the resource revolution. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group recovers 17 million tons of waste a year, produces 3.9 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 58 million people and reusing 882 million m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of $19.36 billion in 2018.

