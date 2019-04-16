Log in
SUMIDA : COMMENCES OPERATIONS OF SALES OFFICE IN BENGALURU, INDIA

04/16/2019 | 04:18am EDT

SUMIDA CORPORATION ('Sumida') announced today opening of its sales office in Bengaluru, India. Initially this office will focus on sales activities in the Indian market, mainly in Automotive and Industry segments. This office will allow Sumida to actively and aggressively approach the promising Indian market.

Sumida's India subsidiary is named as SUMIDA ELECTRIC (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED. The directors are Mr. Fumiaki Sawada, Mr. Toh Meng Lee and Mr. Prasad Bakre.

With the opening of SUMIDA ELECTRIC (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED, Sumida reaches another milestone from the perspectives of Growth and Diversification under Stage III of the Master Plan. Since beginning of Stage III in 2018, the top management underlined the significance of expansion in the US and Indian markets. The incorporation of SUMIDA ELECTRIC (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED has provided the requisite foundation to expand Sumida's business in India, South Asia and the Middle East.

Photographs of the office:

Disclaimer

Sumida Corporation published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:17:02 UTC
