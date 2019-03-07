SUMMIT WRAP: Real Challenges and Tech Solutions Share the Spotlight at 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit

OurCrowd,
a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture
investor, showcased its 170 portfolio companies and 18 venture funds
operating across the tech ecosystem at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor
Summit. Notable news includes OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved announcing that
the company has reached $1
billion in funding, the launch of two OurCrowd funds in one day: the OurCrowd
Impact Fund (including the release of the first comprehensive report
on the Israeli impact investment market), and the OurCrowd
Medtech Fund.
Centered around the theme of “Startups: Making a Global Impact,” the
Summit hosted a record-breaking 18,000 registered guests from 187
countries at the conference and online via livestreaming, including
1,000 startup entrepreneurs, 300 venture capitalists and 400
multinational corporations, along with top investors, government
officials, and world media. Members of the tech ecosystem from around
the globe came together to meet, learn and explore new opportunities for
investments and partnerships with Israel’s greatest startups. 2,000
burgers, courtesy of Beyond Meat, a unique startup that innovated
plant-based meat were served throughout the day.
“The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit embodies what OurCrowd is all
about: bringing people with different strengths together so they can
make an impact on the world-stage,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of
OurCrowd. “Watching our entrepreneurs rubbing shoulders with tech giants
and major investors today at our conference tells me that we have truly
leveled the playing field in Israel’s tech ecosystem, enabling promising
startups to flourish.”
The Summit provided a plethora of engaging panels and discussions on
topics ranging from the rise of the cannabis industry and AI to new
innovations in food production and debates about mankind’s place in a
robotic future. Keynote speakers included Nobel laureate Daniel
Kahneman, Kira Radinsky, Chief Scientist and Director of Data Science at
eBay, and Nuseir (Nas) Yassin, prominent video blogger and entrepreneur.
Other highlights included:
-
Demo Theater: where dozens of startups demonstrated their eye-popping
technologies to the crowd
-
The OurCrowd Impact Master Classes, focusing on demystifying and
supporting venture capital investments in impact companies
-
A special session bringing together regional entrepreneurs and VCs to
identify the challenges and solutions for increased participation of
Arab innovators and investors in the Israeli tech ecosystem
-
A live one-hour broadcast by OCTV Espanol with over 1,000 viewers from
Latin America
-
Announcing the winners of the Second Annual Maimonides Award for
Lifetime Achievement to two legends of Israeli Research: Professor
Raphael Mechoulam of Hebrew University (Cannabis) and Professor
Avraham Baniel of DouxMatok (Food)
“We made history today in Jerusalem,” said Medved. “We are proud that
this huge crowd of investors, multinationals, VC’s and entrepreneurs
gathered and focused tremendous energies on building a global impact
investment ecosystem. This Summit will create waves that will reach out
from here in the coming months and years as we address the serious
challenges facing humanity and the planet.”
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform,
bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors
worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a
team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial
entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests
its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and
institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities.
OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry
experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network
of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists
of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd
has raised over $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and
funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com
and click “Join.”
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd
Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019
OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7th in
Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry,
and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 18,000 expected
to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row
seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with
exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs
behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors,
venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists
come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of
events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups,
and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate
through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.
