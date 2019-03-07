Log in
SUMMIT WRAP: Real Challenges and Tech Solutions Share the Spotlight at 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit

03/07/2019 | 09:08am EST

OurCrowd reaches $1 billion raised as startups announce major milestones

OurCrowd, a leading global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, showcased its 170 portfolio companies and 18 venture funds operating across the tech ecosystem at the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit. Notable news includes OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved announcing that the company has reached $1 billion in funding, the launch of two OurCrowd funds in one day: the OurCrowd Impact Fund (including the release of the first comprehensive report on the Israeli impact investment market), and the OurCrowd Medtech Fund.

Centered around the theme of “Startups: Making a Global Impact,” the Summit hosted a record-breaking 18,000 registered guests from 187 countries at the conference and online via livestreaming, including 1,000 startup entrepreneurs, 300 venture capitalists and 400 multinational corporations, along with top investors, government officials, and world media. Members of the tech ecosystem from around the globe came together to meet, learn and explore new opportunities for investments and partnerships with Israel’s greatest startups. 2,000 burgers, courtesy of Beyond Meat, a unique startup that innovated plant-based meat were served throughout the day.

“The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit embodies what OurCrowd is all about: bringing people with different strengths together so they can make an impact on the world-stage,” said Jon Medved, Founder and CEO of OurCrowd. “Watching our entrepreneurs rubbing shoulders with tech giants and major investors today at our conference tells me that we have truly leveled the playing field in Israel’s tech ecosystem, enabling promising startups to flourish.”

The Summit provided a plethora of engaging panels and discussions on topics ranging from the rise of the cannabis industry and AI to new innovations in food production and debates about mankind’s place in a robotic future. Keynote speakers included Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, Kira Radinsky, Chief Scientist and Director of Data Science at eBay, and Nuseir (Nas) Yassin, prominent video blogger and entrepreneur.

Other highlights included:

  • Demo Theater: where dozens of startups demonstrated their eye-popping technologies to the crowd
  • The OurCrowd Impact Master Classes, focusing on demystifying and supporting venture capital investments in impact companies
  • A special session bringing together regional entrepreneurs and VCs to identify the challenges and solutions for increased participation of Arab innovators and investors in the Israeli tech ecosystem
  • A live one-hour broadcast by OCTV Espanol with over 1,000 viewers from Latin America
  • Announcing the winners of the Second Annual Maimonides Award for Lifetime Achievement to two legends of Israeli Research: Professor Raphael Mechoulam of Hebrew University (Cannabis) and Professor Avraham Baniel of DouxMatok (Food)

“We made history today in Jerusalem,” said Medved. “We are proud that this huge crowd of investors, multinationals, VC’s and entrepreneurs gathered and focused tremendous energies on building a global impact investment ecosystem. This Summit will create waves that will reach out from here in the coming months and years as we address the serious challenges facing humanity and the planet.”

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $1 billion and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”

About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7th in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 18,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.

For press materials: https://blog.ourcrowd.com/itsawrap/

  • For summit B-roll footage click here / Summit stills click here
  • For a complete list of news from OurCrowd at this year’s Summit, please click here.
  • For a full list of news from portfolio companies at this year’s Summit, please click here.
  • For a full list of news from MNCs during this year’s Summit, please click here.


© Business Wire 2019
