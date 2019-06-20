Log in
SUN Interbrew : Announcement following AGM

06/20/2019 | 05:34am EDT

INTERBREW PLC (former "SUN INTERBREW PLC")

19 June, 2019.

LEFKOSIA, CYPRUS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Re: Taking place of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Interbrew Plc (former "SUN Interbrew Plc"), (the "Company")

  1. The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company ('AGM') took place today at the Company's offices in Lefkosia.
    At the AGM, the Annual Financial Report which includes the final, audited, separate
    Financial Statements of the Company as well as the final, audited, and consolidated Financial Statements of the Group of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December 2018, the management report and the report of the auditors of the Company upon those financial statements, was presented and examined.
  2. Further, the AGM:
    • Determined the remuneration for the Non-Executive members of the Board of Directors of the Company for 2019, which remained at the same level as for 2018.
    • Appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited, Nicosia, Cyprus as the independent external auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019 and authorized the Board of Directors to set their remuneration for the year 2019.

Registration of the amended name of the Company with the Registrar of Companies

The Company would also like to announce that, following the EGM of 22.5.2019 which approved the change of the name of the Company from "SUN Interbrew Plc" to "Interbrew Plc", the Department of Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus has accepted the change of name, the new name Interbrew Plc has been registered and will henceforth be used by the Company for all purposes.

Interbrew Plc contact:

Denis Khrenov - Chief Executive Officer

Tel : +380 44 201 4087

Email: D.Khrenov@ab-inbev.com

1 Lampousas Street, CY-1095 Nicosia, Cyprus

1

NAP Regulatory Compliance Services Ltd

Regulatory Compliance Officer for the Company

Tel: +357 22 554 343

Fax: +357 22 554 455

Email: info@napcompliance.com

CC: Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission

1 Lampousas Street, CY-1095 Nicosia, Cyprus

2

Disclaimer

SUN Interbrew plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:33:01 UTC
