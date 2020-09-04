Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SUNFLOWER U-PICK TO BEGIN SEPTEMBER 9 AT SALOMON FARM PARK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 09:10am EDT

September 4, 2020 - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will begin offering a sunflower U-Pick at the popular sunflower field in Salomon Farm Park, 817 W Dupont Road. The U-Pick will open on Wednesday, September 9, and will be open Wednesdays - Saturdays, 4 - 8 p.m.

Salomon Farm staff will provide all the tools need to cut the flowers. Visitors can rent a container and cut as many sunflowers as can fit in the container (containers are rental only and must be returned after picking). Single flowers can also be purchased. Cash and credit/debit card will be accepted.

The U-Pick will not be open on rainy days, and some sections will be reserved for photographers with photo passes and picking will not be permitted there.

U-Pick pricing:

  • Single flower: $2.00
  • Mason jar: $10.00
  • Pitcher: $20.00
  • 5 gallon bucket: $40.00

Disclaimer

City of Fort Wayne, IN published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 13:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:19aLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aKALEYRA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 4)
AQ
09:16aWESBANCO : Announces September Investor Conference Schedule
PR
09:16aPARSONS : IPO Recognized as Deal of the Year by ACG National Capital
PR
09:16aCOVID-19 : PET Packaging Market 2020-2024 | Increased Demand From Alcoholic Beverage Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:16aPAYCOM SOFTWARE : to Virtually Present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference
BU
09:16aBEIGENE : Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs
BU
09:15aROYAL DSM N : VDL and DSM form joint venture to manufacture and commercialize medical facemasks and PPE filter materials
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Scraps El Salvador Sale to America Movil on Regulatory Concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group