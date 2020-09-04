SUNFLOWER U-PICK TO BEGIN SEPTEMBER 9 AT SALOMON FARM PARK

September 4, 2020 - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will begin offering a sunflower U-Pick at the popular sunflower field in Salomon Farm Park, 817 W Dupont Road. The U-Pick will open on Wednesday, September 9, and will be open Wednesdays - Saturdays, 4 - 8 p.m.

Salomon Farm staff will provide all the tools need to cut the flowers. Visitors can rent a container and cut as many sunflowers as can fit in the container (containers are rental only and must be returned after picking). Single flowers can also be purchased. Cash and credit/debit card will be accepted.

The U-Pick will not be open on rainy days, and some sections will be reserved for photographers with photo passes and picking will not be permitted there.

U-Pick pricing: