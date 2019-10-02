Log in
SUPARCO Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Comm : Daily Space Weather Summary 02 Oct, 2019

10/02/2019 | 07:14am EDT
Daily Space Weather Summary (SUPARCO)

Wednesday, October 02, 2019, 11:09PST<_o3a_p>

LOCAL CURRENT IONOSPHERIC CONDITIONS OVER PAKISTAN a<_o3a_p>

Critical Frequency of F2 layer (foF2)<_o3a_p>

13.1 MHz <_o3a_p>

Virtual Height of F2 layer (h`F2)<_o3a_p>

255 km<_o3a_p>

Total Electron Content (TEC)<_o3a_p>

22 TECU<_o3a_p>

Maximum Usable Frequency (MUF) and Optimum Traffic Frequency (FOT) for various distances<_o3a_p>

Distance (Km)<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

200<_o3a_p>

400<_o3a_p>

600<_o3a_p>

800<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

1500<_o3a_p>

3000<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

MUF (MHz)<_o3a_p>

9.2<_o3a_p>

10.6<_o3a_p>

11.9<_o3a_p>

16.8<_o3a_p>

20.8<_o3a_p>

24.8<_o3a_p>

30.5<_o3a_p>

38.7<_o3a_p>

FOT (MHz)<_o3a_p>

7.5<_o3a_p>

8.3<_o3a_p>

10.4<_o3a_p>

12.0<_o3a_p>

15.7<_o3a_p>

19.5<_o3a_p>

22.4<_o3a_p>

24.6<_o3a_p>

Local ionospheric conditions are nominal with enhanced MUF conditions.<_o3a_p>

LOCAL GEOMAGNETIC CONDITIONS OVER PAKISTAN ab<_o3a_p>

K-index<_o3a_p>

3(max K in 24 hrs: 2)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Total Field Value (F)<_o3a_p>

45358/49816 nT<_o3a_p>

Declination (D)<_o3a_p>

0.55/0.67 degrees<_o3a_p>

The local geomagnetic field is quiet at the moment.<_o3a_p>

LATEST SOLAR CONDITIONS

Sunspot Number (SN)­­­­­­­­<_o3a_p>

11<_o3a_p>

Solar radio flux (F10.7)<_o3a_p>

69 sfu<_o3a_p>

Solar wind speed<_o3a_p>

535 km/sec (varied in the past 24 hrs between 440 & 538 km/s)<_o3a_p>

Solar x-ray flares<_o3a_p>

A 6.4 (max flare in the past 24 hrs: A 9.0 0033 UT Oct 02)<_o3a_p>

Interplanetary Magnetic Field (IMF)<_o3a_p>

Total Field (Bt)<_o3a_p>

Z Component of Field (Bz)<_o3a_p>

4.5 nT (varied in the past 24 hrs between 4.0 nT & 5.2 nT)<_o3a_p>

-3.9 nT (varied in the past 24 hrs between -4.2 nT & +2.9 nT)<_o3a_p>

Solar conditions are at very low levels with background X-ray flux at A-class level. Local HF working frequencies are good as compared to monthly average predicted values.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

aSonmiani (SON): 25.2º N, 66.75 Eº bIslamabad (ISB): 33.7º N, 73.13 Eº<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Notes: Credits: www.spaceweather.go.kr,www.sws.bom.gov.au,www.spaceweather.com, www.solarmonitor.org

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

There are few sunspots on the solar disk but none are active at the moment.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

01 Coronal Hole (CH) is detected on the solar disk at the moment. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_v3a_shape id="Picture_x0020_4" _o3a_spid="_x0000_i1026" type="#_x0000_t75" style='width:160.5pt;height:160.5pt; visibility:visible;mso-wrap-style:square'> <_v3a_imagedata src="81df35df-6bc5-4693-9030-9502ccb26505_files/image002.png" _o3a_title=""> <_o3a_p>

<_v3a_shape id="Picture_x0020_5" _o3a_spid="_x0000_i1025" type="#_x0000_t75" style='width:150.75pt;height:150.75pt; visibility:visible;mso-wrap-style:square'> <_v3a_imagedata src="81df35df-6bc5-4693-9030-9502ccb26505_files/image003.png" _o3a_title=""> <_o3a_p>

Daily Sun: 2 October 2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

DISCUSSION: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Solar activity is at very low levels. The solar wind speed is expected to be at moderate to low levels today. Geomagnetic activity is expected to get slightly unsettled. Local HF conditions are enhanced.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

SUPARCO - Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:13:06 UTC
