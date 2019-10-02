SUPARCO Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Comm : Daily Space Weather Summary 02 Oct, 2019

<_o3a_p>

There are few sunspots on the solar disk but none are active at the moment.<_o3a_p>

01 Coronal Hole (CH) is detected on the solar disk at the moment. <_o3a_p>

