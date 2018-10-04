Log in
SUPER MICRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Super Micro Computer, Inc. to Contact The Firm

10/04/2018 | 07:04pm CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (Other OTC:SMCI).

If you invested in Super Micro stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SMCI. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
