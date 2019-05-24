Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SMCI).

On October 26, 2017, the Company disclosed an investigation into revenue recorded in 2Q 2017 (ended 12/31/2016), extending a prior delay for filing its 2017 10-K. Then on August 22, 2018, the Company disclosed that its stock was being delisted for its ongoing failure to file its 2017 10-K and 10-Q reports. Then, on November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed that its 2015 and 2016 annual and 1Q-3Q 2017 financial statements should no longer be relied upon because of errors “primarily related to the timing of recognition of revenue and classification of certain inventory.”

Recently, on May 17, 2019, the Company filed restated financial results for FY15-FY17, also describing material weaknesses in internal controls, including “a culture of aggressively focusing on quarterly revenue without sufficient focus on compliance,” among other things. The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Super Micro’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Super Micro’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Super Micro shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-smci/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38pALPHABET : Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year - analysts
RE
11:30pAFCON 2019 : Burundi On My Mind
AQ
11:30pAFCON : Chigova misses COSAFA
AQ
11:29pUNITED BANK FOR AFRICA : UBA's Support for Africa Day
AQ
11:29pMANCHESTER UNITED : Henry Onyekuru Bavarian's New Bride
AQ
11:29pAFCON : Jungleman keen to play big part in Zim football
AQ
11:29pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : ‘Pep going nowhere'
AQ
11:24pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Fire at SAIL's Bhilai steel plant; no casualty
AQ
11:19pBEST BUY : At Best Buy, Pride is part of our business
PU
11:19pBEST BUY : Creating a culture of inclusion at Best Buy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Mexico tax plan for riding hailing firms may soon be mandatory - C..
2ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Milling Expands Recall of Baker's Corner All Pur..
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote
4RUMBLEON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $5..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About