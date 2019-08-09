SUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SMCI).

On October 26, 2017, the Company disclosed an investigation into revenue recorded in 2Q 2017 (ended 12/31/2016), extending a prior delay for filing its 2017 10-K. Then on August 22, 2018, the Company disclosed that its stock was being delisted for its ongoing failure to file its 2017 10-K and 10-Q reports. Then, on November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed that its 2015 and 2016 annual and 1Q-3Q 2017 financial statements should no longer be relied upon because of errors “primarily related to the timing of recognition of revenue and classification of certain inventory.”

Recently, on May 17, 2019, the Company filed restated financial results for FY15-FY17, also describing material weaknesses in internal controls, including “a culture of aggressively focusing on quarterly revenue without sufficient focus on compliance,” among other things. The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Super Micro’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Super Micro’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

