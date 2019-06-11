KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 27 JUNE 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. (HONG KONG TIME)

I / W e

o f

being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares

in the share capital of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited ("Company")

of

as my/our proxy to attend and to act for me/us at the annual general meeting ("Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at Hennessy Room, Level 7, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

wish your vote in respect of the resolution to be cast (note 4).

Ordinary resolutions For(note 4) Against(note 4)

To appoint Mr. Yuan Feng as an executive director of the Company. To appoint Mr. Jin Shaoliang as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

Dated this day of 2019

Notes:

