SUSE : Marks Nine Years of Continuous Growth with Successful FY2019

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE® today heralded its ninth consecutive year of revenue growth, announcing financial results and highlights from its fiscal year 2019 ended Oct. 31. Having become the world's largest independent open source company earlier this year, SUSE saw its application delivery subscription revenue jump 299 percent year over year. In addition, cloud revenue increased 64 percent, driven by cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, as SUSE's Cloud Service Provider ecosystem grew exponentially. Customer deals valued at $1 million or more increased 13 percent, contributing to a double-digit jump in revenue. As growth accelerated, SUSE's employee base grew 11 percent.*

"SUSE's success comes from our commitment to customers, open source software and innovation that is relevant to the market and customers today," said Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE. "As the world's largest independent open source company, we are in a position to best serve customer needs, accelerate our growth and move at a speed like never before. SUSE will continue to be the most customer-centric open source company, meeting customers where they are and helping them get to what success looks like to them, versus locking them in. That commitment shows in the numbers from this year and years past, and even more impressively: it shows in the success of our customers and partners."

SUSE's commitment to customers and technology that matters can be seen in the company's increased focus and investment in strategic software solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – as they embrace digital transformation to more effectively compete in today's markets. In addition to increased focus on the application delivery market, SUSE is maintaining and growing its commitment to delivering the best enterprise Linux in the industry along with best-in-class software-defined storage based on the Ceph open source project. SUSE always works to provide innovative technology and services that best serve the needs of customers and partners.

SUSE continues to focus on growth and expansion, and the company's commercial growth is and will continue to be driven both organically and through potential acquisitions.

About SUSE

SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, powers digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud. Collaborating with partners, communities and customers, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

