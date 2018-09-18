SUSE and University of Delaware Join the OpenMP Effort

31 vendors and research organizations now collaborating on developing standard parallel programming model

SUSE and the University of Delaware have joined the OpenMP ARB, a group of leading hardware and software vendors and research organizations creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

"As a provider of enterprise-grade HPC products and services, SUSE looks forward to the enhanced collaboration and innovation that will result from us being an official member of OpenMP," said Gerald Pfeifer, vice president of Products and Technology Programs at SUSE. "With our long history of significant contributions to the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), this membership is an indication of SUSE's commitment to further contribute to the Open Source ecosystem and drive the OpenMP standard into production."

"As developers of the Validation and Verification testsuite of OpenMP 4.5 and beyond," says Prof. Sunita Chandrasekaran, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer and Information Sciences of the University of Delaware, "we are very excited to officially join the OpenMP ARB. Parallel programming is increasingly becoming a mandatory topic and one of the major goals of the University is to train the next generation workforce and exposing them to high performance computing and modern parallel computers."

“We are delighted to welcome SUSE and University of Delaware as our newest members of the OpenMP ARB,” says Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO, “OpenMP ARB now has 31 members and keeps growing, which underlines the relevance OpenMP has in the HPC segment.”

SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions that give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 25 years of engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner ecosystem power the products and support that help SUSE's customers manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical services.

The University of Delaware (UD), founded in 1743, is the eighth oldest university in the country. UD is a state-assisted, privately governed institution and one of a select group of institutions in the nation to hold the triple Land-Grant, Sea-Grant and Space-Grant designation. The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching classifies UD as a doctoral university with highest research activity—a designation accorded less than 3 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. The University’s student body encompasses about 19,000 undergraduates, more than 4,000 graduate students and more than 800 students in professional and continuing studies from across the country and around the globe. More than 300 degree programs are offered through its seven colleges, spanning the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. UD’s distinguished faculty includes internationally known authors, scientists and artists, Guggenheim and Fulbright fellows and members of the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

About OpenMP

The OpenMP Application Program Interface (API) is a multi-platform shared-memory parallel programming model for the C, C++ and Fortran programming languages. It is a portable, scalable model that gives shared-memory parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from multicore systems and SMPs, to embedded systems.

Incorporated in 1997, the OpenMP ARB is the non-profit corporation that oversees the OpenMP specification and produces and approves new versions of the specification. More information at https://www.openmp.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005721/en/