SUSE and University of Delaware Join the OpenMP Effort

SUSE and the University of Delaware have joined the OpenMP ARB, a group
of leading hardware and software vendors and research organizations
creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel
programming model in use today.
"As a provider of enterprise-grade HPC products and services, SUSE
looks forward to the enhanced collaboration and innovation that will
result from us being an official member of OpenMP," said Gerald Pfeifer,
vice president of Products and Technology Programs at SUSE. "With our
long history of significant contributions to the GNU Compiler Collection
(GCC), this membership is an indication of SUSE's commitment to further
contribute to the Open Source ecosystem and drive the OpenMP standard
into production."
"As developers of the Validation and Verification testsuite of OpenMP
4.5 and beyond," says Prof. Sunita Chandrasekaran, Assistant Professor
in the Department of Computer and Information Sciences of the University
of Delaware, "we are very excited to officially join the OpenMP ARB.
Parallel programming is increasingly becoming a mandatory topic and one
of the major goals of the University is to train the next generation
workforce and exposing them to high performance computing and modern
parallel computers."
“We are delighted to welcome SUSE and University of Delaware as our
newest members of the OpenMP
ARB,” says Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO, “OpenMP ARB now has 31
members and keeps growing, which underlines the relevance OpenMP has in
the HPC segment.”
SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable,
software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions that
give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 25 years of
engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner
ecosystem power the products and support that help SUSE's customers
manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical
services.
The University of Delaware (UD), founded in 1743, is the eighth oldest
university in the country. UD is a state-assisted, privately governed
institution and one of a select group of institutions in the nation to
hold the triple Land-Grant, Sea-Grant and Space-Grant designation. The
Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching classifies UD as a
doctoral university with highest research activity—a designation
accorded less than 3 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. The
University’s student body encompasses about 19,000 undergraduates, more
than 4,000 graduate students and more than 800 students in professional
and continuing studies from across the country and around the globe.
More than 300 degree programs are offered through its seven colleges,
spanning the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
UD’s distinguished faculty includes internationally known authors,
scientists and artists, Guggenheim and Fulbright fellows and members of
the National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering and
the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
About OpenMP
The OpenMP Application Program Interface (API) is a multi-platform
shared-memory parallel programming model for the C, C++ and Fortran
programming languages. It is a portable, scalable model that gives
shared-memory parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for
developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from multicore
systems and SMPs, to embedded systems.
Incorporated in 1997, the OpenMP ARB is the non-profit corporation that
oversees the OpenMP specification and produces and approves new versions
of the specification. More information at https://www.openmp.org.
