SVN LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH AUSTRALIA'S THE VICUS PROPERTY GROUP

06/10/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Boston, MA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corporation, a Boston-based global commercial real estate company, announced today its newest international venture, and its entry into the Australian commercial real estate market, through a partnership with Perth, Australia-based The Vicus Property Group. The new entity will be known as SVN Perth. The partnership was formally launched at an invitation-only ceremony in Perth on June 5, 2019.

SVN Perth incorporates commercial management, sales and leasing divisions. The head office in Perth will be SVN’s first office in Australia. Current plans foresee expansion to all of Australia’s states over the next few years. More information is available at http://global.svn.com/australia/.

Present at the launch ceremony was SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo, who has led SVN to become one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Maggiacomo has also been instrumental in expanding SVN’s footprint internationally, including with the recent establishment of SVN Romania.

 “The new partnership between SVN and The Vicus Group is possible because of our shared core values, which place collaboration, transparency, and clients’ interests at the forefront of all we do,” said Kevin Maggiacomo. “Our alliance with The Vicus Group establishes SVN’s presence in Oceania, further solidifying our global expansion, and establishing a gateway to further growth in Asia, creating new opportunities for clients throughout the region.”

“SVN’s progressive business model and ambition is a natural fit with the Australian market,” said The Vicus Group’s Managing Director Joseph Rapanaro. “SVN is one of the United States most recognized commercial real estate brands, and we are honored that they have chosen us as their Australian representatives.”

About SVN International Corp.
The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN’s brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

Donna VanSchagen
SVN International Corp.
6173047235
donna.vanschagen@svn.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
