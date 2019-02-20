SVNIC'S DIANE DANIELSON TO RECEIVE CREW BOSTON'S PRESTIGIOUS LEADERSHIP AWARD

Boston, MA, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC) is honored to announce that its Chief Operating Officer Diane Danielson, has been selected to receive the 2019 Leadership Award from CREW Boston for her work in diversity and inclusion. The award recognizes Ms. Danielson’s accomplishments over the past 25 years and her contributions to CREW Boston and the commercial real estate industry as a whole. It is one of six achievement awards bestowed by the professional organization, and will be presented on April 24, 2019 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.



Founded in 1982, and representing more than 500 members, CREW Boston is the New England chapter of CREW Network, the leading professional organization promoting the advancement of women within the commercial real estate industry. Through its annual achievement awards ceremony, the organization celebrates and recognizes the most successful women in the Boston area commercial real estate world. In addition to the Leadership Award, there are five other awards, including the Professional Service Award, the Suzanne King Public Service Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, the Esprit de Coeur Award, and the Networking Award.



Diane Danielson has been the SVN® brand’s chief operating officer since joining the company in 2012. She joined SVN because their franchise platform and open collaboration empowers all Advisors, and the leadership team is dedicated to becoming the most inclusive in the industry. Prior to joining SVNIC, Danielson worked in various capacities in commercial real estate in the Boston market. She was also the founder of the Downtown Women’s Club, a women’s business organization, which at its height had over 30 chapters in 3 countries and served as a platform to launch the first social network for businesswomen in 2007.



“I am pleased and honored to be recognized by CREW Boston, especially as it’s one of the oldest chapters of the premiere organization promoting women’s professional development within commercial real estate.” said Diane Danielson. “The commercial real estate industry remains one of the least diverse industries in the United States. Organizations like CREW Network and companies like SVN International Corp. are committed to making the industry more inclusive of women and people of color. That’s why I’m proud to be a member of both and greatly appreciate the recognition.”



About SVN International Corp.

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN’s brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

