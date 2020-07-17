SWA Asks for Whisky Fans' Help to Call Time On Tariffs

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has launched a new campaign urging people to write to their MPs underlining the damage that US tariffs are causing to the Scotch Whisky industry and asking them to urge the government to 'Call Time on Tariffs'.

Tariffs imposed by the US on imports of Single Malt Scotch Whisky have hit the industry hard in its most valuable export market. A 25% tariff was imposed on Single Malt Scotch Whisky in October 2019 and since then exports of all Scotch Whisky to the US have fallen by 30%, amounting to over £200m in lost exports.

The situation is now more urgent than ever, with the US government threatening to raise existing tariffs or introduce new ones on blended Scotch and British gin later this summer. The SWA is asking whisky fans and supporters of the industry throughout the UK to write to their MPs and to take to social media to appeal for decisive action from the UK government to defend Scotch Whisky and get tariffs removed as soon as possible.

The SWA wants the UK government to use the opportunity of the current UK-US FTA negotiations to discuss trade disputes and the removal of tariffs with the US, warning that if tariffs on Scotch Whisky are not removed this summer, ahead of the US election, the industry will face many more months of losses of sales in the US which will lead to a loss in market share. This will cause damage to the industry back at home, now also hard-hit by the impact of coronavirus, and could lead to job losses in the industry and the supply chain.

The SWA has also said that a UK-US discussion of tariffs must also include the UK removing the EU's tariff on American whiskies as soon as the Brexit transition ends at the end of this year. This tariff is damaging the US whiskey industry - with exports to the EU falling 33% since it has been in place. The Scotch and American whiskey industries are united in urging governments on both sides of the Atlantic return to the tariff-free trade that has benefitted both industries for more than 25 years.