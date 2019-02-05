Log in
SWANA Honors Michelle Leonard of SCS Engineers with the Sustainable Materials Management Technical Division Distinguished Achievement Award

02/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

LONG BEACH, CA, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelle Leonard leads Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) at SCS Engineers. Leonard is well-known in the solid waste industry for her guidance helping businesses, educational institutions, and municipalities successfully turn to SMM as a systemic approach to using and reusing materials more productively over their entire life cycles. The methods find new opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs.

0_medium_Leonard_Michelle_2019.jpg
Michelle Leonard, SCS Engineers


2_medium_SCS_Engineers_short_bar.jpg


Leonard was nominated for the award by Kim Braun, the Environmental Programs & Operations Manager at the Culver City Public Works in California, for her many accomplishments in the last eight years helping California meet some of the most stringent standards in the nation, with tact and innovation.

Leonard has served SWANA on their Executive Board as treasurer, secretary, vice-president, and President in 2016. More than a policy leader, Michelle is instrumental in the education and certification of young professionals, municipalities, and members of professional organizations to help others find ways to reduce waste and recover more materials to meet their environmental responsibilities and do so sustainably.

“Michelle Leonard’s influence and work are supporting communities and states to manage waste economically and responsibly,” said Jim Walsh, president, and CEO of SCS Engineers. “Her work is of great benefit to her clients, in our industry, and to the public.”

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers’ environmental solutions are a direct result of our experience and dedication to solid waste management and other industries responsible for safeguarding the environment. For more information about SCS, please visit our website at www.scsengineers.com, contact us at service@scsengineers.com, or follow us on your preferred social media.

Corporate Communications
SCS Engineers
1-800-767-4727
Communications@scsengineers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
