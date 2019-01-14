Log in
SWAP.SNAP.WIN. WITH NATURESWEET® TOMATOES

01/14/2019 | 02:01pm EST

San Antonio, TX, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® is helping shoppers accomplish their healthy eating resolutions! Starting January 7, 2019 through February 28, 2019 NatureSweet® will be hosting a contest that invites shoppers to Swap. Snap. WIN! by taking photos of healthy recipes featuring NatureSweet® Tomatoes. Shoppers enter for a chance to win by uploading their photos at https://naturesweet.com/promotions/.

0_medium_swap_snap_win_logo.png


2_medium_NatureSweetTomatoesLogo.png


 

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year-round for your family & friends.

The SWAP.SNAP.WIN NatureSweet® Tomatoes promotion encourages consumers to engage with the brand across all NatureSweet® communication channels.

For retailers, NatureSweet® will be offering colorful display shippers with instore signage, healthy inspiration recipes and promotional packaging.

For consumers, NatureSweet®, encourages people across the country to follow NatureSweet® on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.  NatureSweet® will be giving away healthy new year prizes. The Grande Prize will be a $3,500 “Healthy Start” Package, including:

• A year’s supply of NatureSweet® tomatoes

• A $1,500 Visa gift card

• An appliance package featuring a KitchenAid® mixer and attachments, a Vitamix® blender,

a Cuisinart® pizza oven and more!

How it works:

 

 

 

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

 

Attachment 

Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
210-861-5320
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

