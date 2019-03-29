SWEDBANK INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Swedbank AB for Possible Securities Fraud - SWDBY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Swedbank AB (OTC: SWDBY).

On February 20, 2019, a Swedish television investigative program reported that it had uncovered documents linking the Company to a money laundering scandal with Denmark’s Danske Bank involving 40 billion kronor ($4.3 billion) in suspicious transfers between 2007 and 2015. The next day, financial regulators from Sweden and Estonia announced a joint investigation into the matter. Then, on March 28, 2019, the Company announced that its President and CEO, Birgitte Bonnesen, had been dismissed from the Company.

On this news, the price of Swedbank’s ADR’s has plummeted by almost 30% since February 19, 2019.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Swedbank and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

