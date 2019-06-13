SWISSTECH: Switzerland Showcases Value Creation through Innovation at CES ASIA 2019

Marking the second successful appearance of Switzerland at the
Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES ASIA) in Shanghai, the #SWISSTECH
Pavilion featured 22 top Swiss startups from June 11 to 13 and served as
a testament to Switzerland’s leading position in global technology and
innovation.
Swiss Ambassador Bernardino Regazzoni, CEO of CES ASIA Gary Shapiro and swissnex China team with the 22 Swiss startups at the #SWISSTECH Pavilion. (Photo: Business Wire)
CES Asia 2019, the largest consumer electronics show in Asia with over
46,000 visitors and 500 exhibiting companies, was held from 11 to 13
June at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). In the
primely-located 300-square-meter #SWISSTECH Pavilion – the largest
country pavilion at CES Asia 2019 – 22 leading Swiss startups from areas
including IoT, Robotics, Drones, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality
(AR), HealthTech, SportTech and Blockchain showcased their latest
innovations.
Outperforming the success of 2018 when four of the seven participating
Swiss startups had claimed innovation awards, six of the 22 startups
received innovation awards this year in categories such as Robotics,
GreenTech, Health and AI. Once again, the pavilion was a symbol of Swiss
excellence in technology and innovation.
On June 11, Bernardino Regazzoni, Swiss Ambassador to China, and Gary
Shapiro, CEO of Consumer Technology Association which organizes CES, cut
the ribbon to inaugurate the #SWISSTECH Pavilion and delivered an
opening speech. “Switzerland remains as the world’s most innovative
country for the eight year in a row. One reason behind this is the
vision of Swiss entrepreneurs and pioneers such as those present here at
CES ASIA,” Ambassador Regazzoni said, “In the next few days, you will
experience the power and dynamism of China with over 1.4 billion
potential consumers. The #SwissTech Pavilion will give you the unique
access to experts, investors and entrepreneurs in China.” During his
visit, Ambassador Regazzoni also met with the representatives of each
startup and exchanged valuable perspectives on the latest technological
developments.
The interactive, multi-industry show provided visitors a glimpse into
various applications of smart technologies. A wide range of products
including a collision-tolerant drone, a high accuracy navigation system
for autonomous vehicles, security robots, an AI medical diagnosis tool,
and a connected sports platform were showcased during these days. The
pavilion was a great example of how innovative technologies provide
tools for a smart lifestyle, improve workplace efficiency and even serve
as a complement to enhance human performance.
Additionally, all 22 startups were featured during the #SWISSTECH
pitching night on June 12 where industry experts and prospective
investors with multibillion net worth gathered. The event gave the Swiss
startups the unique opportunity to connect with potential local partners
and facilitate their market entry into the world’s fastest growing
market.
The #SWISSTECH Pavilion at CES Asia 2019 was organized by swissnex China
in partnership with Presence Switzerland, and supported by EPFL, ETH
Zurich, Greater Zurich Area, innovaud, Lindt, Nespresso, Swisscom,
Switzerland Innovation and venturelab.
The featured Swiss startups in alphabetical order:
ActLight
– developed a light sensor technology that allows to substantially
improve accuracy and efficiency of light sensing applications.
aiCTX
– is a neuromorphic computing company that provides processors achieving
ultra-low-power consumption and ultra-low-latency performance.
AVAtronics
– developed high performance wideband Digital Active Noise Cancellation
(ANC) technology that minimizes unwanted and disruptive audio noise in
products and applications.
be.care
– invented the inCORPUS app that applies non-invasive methodology
evaluating the user's health status and proposing remediations.
CertX
– offers to make innovations safe and secure by providing certification,
with an expertise in functional safety and cyber-security of systems.
Deep
Cube – proposes real-time AI healthcare diagnosis for oncology,
biology, neurosciences and ophthalmology.
Fastree
3D – is a Swiss Fabless Semiconductor startup, developing next
generation 3D sensors for automotive and industrial applications.
Fixposition
– provides robust high-accuracy navigation and positioning solutions for
autonomous vehicles.
Flybotix
– offers a technology that aims at doubling the flight time of compact
drones.
Foodcoin
Group – developed FOODCOIN ECOSYSTEM (FCE), a blockchain for global
food and agriculture, addressing aspects of the industry such as food
supply chain traceability, administrative costs, and marketing with end
users.
holo|one
– specializes in the development of Augmented Reality for enterprises,
offering companies the opportunity to apply the latest AR-technology
with the help of standardized modules.
iniVation
– creates neuromorphic vision systems with ultra-low response latency,
low data rates, high dynamic range and ultra-low power consumption.
Jinn-Bot
Robotics & Design – develops humanoid robots by using
3D-Printing technique.
Mercury
Kinetics – created Snowcookie, a connected sports platform offering
hardware/software solutions that enable people to improve their
technique in various sports disciplines.
Modulos
– produced an automated machine learning platform which unable anyone to
train and deploy the latest AI models.
Rovenso
– developed agile robots that perform security and safety monitoring of
industrial sites.
Shift
Cryptosecurity – a crypto engineering company that builds solutions
for cryptocurrencies and blockchains.
SOMNIACS
– created Birdly®, an augmented reality flying experience providing
immersive technology for next generation VR experiences.
Spectroplast
– manufactures high precision, true silicone parts for applications
ranging from sealing solutions to life-enhancing medical products.
Tombooks
– offers music learning apps with features that allow musicians to play
along with an orchestra, control the tempo, loop selected passages,
record yourself or annotate sheet music.
Verity
Studios – uses drones to bring technology and arts together, thus
transforming live events experience.
xFarm
– is a platform created by a farmer to leverage data to reduce paperwork
and increases efficiency, sustainability and traceability of agriculture.
