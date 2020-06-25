SWK Holdings: Life Sciences Investor Forum

Collaborative Approach to Life Science Financing

Corporate Presentation

June 25, 2020

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not strictly historical, and any statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent periods. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Our specialty finance and asset management businesses are conducted through separate subsidiaries and the Company conducts its operations in a manner that is excluded from the definition of an investment company and exempt from registration and regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This presentation is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product or investment advisory services, including such services offered by SWK Advisors LLC. This presentation does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of investing in life science investments. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant information memorandum, a relevant subscription agreement or investment management agreement, and SWK Advisors LLC's Form ADV, all of which must be read in their entirety. All investors must be "accredited investors" and/or "qualified purchasers" as defined in the securities laws before they can invest with SWK Advisors LLC.

Life science securities may rely on milestone payments and/or a royalty stream from an underlying drug, device, or product which may or may not have received approval of the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). If the underlying drug, device, or product does not receive FDA approval, it could negatively impact the securities, including the payments of principal and/or interest. In addition, the introduction of new drugs, devices, or products onto the market could negatively impact the securities, since that may decrease sales and/or prices of the underlying drug, device, or product. Changes to Medicare reimbursement or third-party payor pricing could negatively impact the securities, since they could negatively impact the prices and/or sales of the underlying drug, device, or product. There is also risk that the licensing agreement that governs the payment of royalties may terminate, which could negatively impact the securities. There is also the risk that litigation involving the underlying drug, device, or product could negatively impact the securities, including payments of principal and/or interest on any securities.

SWK Holdings - Overview

Custom financing solutions for commercial-stage healthcare companies and royalty owners

•SWK targets $5mm to $20mm financings, a market niche that is largely ignored by larger marketparticipants and generates attractive full-cycle returns

•Business focus is secured financings and royalty monetizations, but will selectively consider equity-like opportunities and M&A

•Targets unlevered, mid-teens return on capital with a portfolio effective yield* of 13.2% for 4Q19

•17 exits from inception through May 11, 2020 generating a 20% IRR and 1.2x MOIC

•As of May 11, 2020 completed financings to 36 different parties deploying $540mm of capital

•Finance segment generated a 11.2% LTM adjusted return on finance segment tangible book value**

•Compounded book value per share at a 11% CAGR from 4Q12 to 1Q20's $17.96

•Enteris BioPharma acquisition and NASDAQ uplist demonstrate focus on shareholder value creation •Increase book value per share at a 10%+ CAGR •Be recognized as partner of choice for life sciences companies and inventors seeking $20mm or less •Generate current income to utilize SWK's substantial NOL asset, $360mm at December 31, 2019

•COVID-19 has not interrupted business; in fact could provide opportunity given SWK's investment niche

* Effective yield is the rate at which income is expected to be recognized pursuant to the Company's revenue recognition policies, if all payments are received pursuant to the terms of the finance receivable; excludes warrants ** Numerator is specialty finance division's adjusted non-GAAP net income; Denominator is shareholders equity less the deferred tax asset and net Enteris-related intangibles and goodwill, which adds-back the contingent consideration payable

Corporate Milestones

üPredecessor Kana

Pre-2014

Software assets sold to Kay Technologies; $450mm+ NOLs remained at sale

ü

Winston Black and Brett Pope hired to launch life science technology finance strategy

2014

ü$113mm raised through private placement and rights offering

üEnded year with $102mm income producing assets

2015

üWinston Black named CEO

ü1/10 effective reverse stock split

üEnded year with $108mm income producing assets

2016

üTeam rebuilt and investment process improved

üEnded year with $143mm income producing assets

2017

üHolmdel sold - 3.5x CoC return

üEnded year with $154mm income producing assets

2018

üSecured $20mm credit facility with State Bank

üEnded 4Q18 with $167mm income producing assets

üAnnounced share repurchase program in 4Q18

2019

ü17th partner exit realized, bringing the weighted avg. IRR on all exits to 20%

üAcquired Enteris BioPharma

üEnded year with $175mm income producing assets

2020

üUplisted to Nasdaq

üDr. Rajiv Khosla hired as Enteris CEO

üAt 1Q20 had $178mm yielding assets

Leadership Team

Winston BlackChief Executive OfficerCharles JacobsenChief Financial OfficerJody StaggsManaging DirectorYvette HeinrichsonChief Accounting Officer

•Appointed CEO in 2016

•Co-founded PBS Capital Management

•Prior leadership positions at Highland Capital Management, Mallette Capital Management and ATX Communications

•Appointed CFO in 2012

•Currently serves as Partner of Strategic Growth for CFGI

•Has served in CEO and CFO roles at multiple financing and investment firms

•Joined in 2015

•Previously VP of Investments at Annandale Capital

•Co-founded PBS Capital Management

•Prior to PBS, served as Senior Portfolio Analyst at Highland Capital Management