SWORD Health : appoints Brian Marcotte to lead Client Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWORD Health, a digital musculoskeletal and pulmonary therapy provider, today announced the appointment of industry paragon Brian Marcotte to lead their Client Advisory Board.

Brian is the former President and CEO of Business Group on Health, the leading advocate for large employers in healthcare policy and benefits strategy. At the Business Group, Brian established the Health Innovations Forum, which helped accelerate market traction for promising digital health startups, and the Executive Committee on Value Purchasing, a cross-industry council focused on shifting the market toward value-based pricing and provider accountability. Prior to the Business Group, Brian was the Vice President of Compensation and Benefits for Honeywell International where he implemented innovative solutions to help employees maximize their experience with the healthcare delivery system.

"Virtual care is taking off, and COVID-19 is giving it a jump start. We're seeing an explosion of digital solutions in the MSK space, but SWORD stands apart because they provide virtual MSK care at the level of quality that employers, plans and members require," said Brian. "SWORD has the potential to help make physical therapy accessible to millions of people, drastically improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary expenses, and I am excited to bring together the industry's best to help them do it."

Brian will establish and preside over SWORD's Client Advisory Board, bringing together a cross-section of industry stakeholders to understand their current challenges and future needs, and collaborating with SWORD's leadership team on strategy, innovation and go-to-market initiatives that will benefit the entire market.

"We have spent years developing a clinical-grade solution that members love, but we're far from finished. We want to keep innovating, and we know we need to do it right," said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO, SWORD Health. "Brian is one of the most respected leaders in the employer benefits space, and he understands the needs of employers, plans, providers and members like nobody else. Under Brian's stewardship, SWORD will be able to keep pushing the envelope in a way that delivers value to all."

Brian's appointment follows the appointment of several industry leaders to SWORD's executive and advisory teams, including Karin Ajmani, former President and Chief Strategy Officer at Progyny.

About SWORD Health

SWORD Health is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) and pulmonary therapy provider on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. The company's digital therapy platform pairs expert physical therapists with medical-grade wearable technology to deliver a personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than traditional physical therapy. SWORD believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids.

Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S, Europe and Australia to make quality physical therapy more accessible to everyone.

SWORD Health has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City and Porto. To learn more, visit swordhealth.com.

