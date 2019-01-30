SYMPHONY TALENT CONTINUES GROWTH TRAJECTORY WHILE BUILDING CLIENT ROSTER

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, announced today that it closed 2018 with significant business wins, key partnerships and award recognitions.



In the fourth quarter of 2018, Symphony Talent welcomed a roster of impressive brands which are embracing innovation, including Amazon, Nexans, The Beautiful Group, Peraton, Gannett Fleming, Thrivent Financial, Loram Maintenance of Way and Gerber Collision. These additions to Symphony Talent’s worldwide client base continue the momentum seen in previous quarters for global employers relying on leading creative and technology solutions to power their recruitment marketing, employee engagement and talent acquisition efforts.



“In 2018 we focused particularly on helping Talent Acquisition leaders navigate digital transformations to drive measurable results,” said Roopesh Nair, president and CEO, Symphony Talent. “More than ever before, companies are seeing the impact of bringing personalized experiences to the core of the talent marketing efforts. Our continued growth validates our commitment to redefine the way brands and talent connect through award-winning creative and technology solutions.”



Fueling Symphony Talent’s trajectory, includes integration capabilities with the industry’s enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) including Workday, Taleo, Infor Talent Science (Lawson) and Kenexa, as well as a key partnership with Google Cloud Talent Solution to provide its clients with further enhanced search capabilities to attract, hire and engage quality talent, faster. Symphony Talent was named The Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Agency of the Year by the TATech Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSis) Awards and also received numerous prominent industry award recognitions for technology innovation and leadership.



“I am exceptionally proud of what our global team and clients accomplished in 2018,” reflected Nair. “It was a transformative year that brought remarkable achievement and I could not be more excited to see what 2019 will bring.”



About Symphony Talent



Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative and marketing technology to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.







