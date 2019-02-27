Log in
SYMPHONY TALENT CREATIVE DIRECTOR TO DELIVER KEYNOTE AT EMPLOYER BRANDING STRATEGIES CONFERENCE

02/27/2019 | 11:36am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced its participation in the Employer Branding Strategies Conference (EBrandCon) being held May 7 – 9, 2019 in San Diego, California.

EBrandCon is the leading event for talent acquisition professionals across all industries — offering the latest in global recruiting trends, data analytics, recruitment marketing, candidate experience, tools and technology. 

“Symphony Talent is proud to sponsor and participate in EBrandCon,” added VP and Chief Creative Director, Ryan Kellogg. “Our team will be on hand to demonstrate how we combine award-winning creative and technology to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that candidates desire and organizations need in order to hire and retain quality talent.” 

Kellogg will be taking to the main stage for the morning keynote session entitled “The Next Evolution of the Employer Brand: The Brand Experience” on Thursday, May 9.  Kellogg, whose expertise is rooted in shaping the way consumers and brands interact by merging experience design with creative and strategy for clients such as AMC Theaters, Under Armour, Warner Brothers, Dell Computers, and TD Bank, will share how organizations can elevate their employer brand through the activation of personalized and unique candidate experiences across the candidate lifecycle.

“Brands now need to take their employer brand strategy beyond their EVP and transform the way candidates not only think about your Employer Brand but how they experience and engage with it,” noted Kellogg, who is a key leader in Symphony Talent’s in-house creative and brand offering, Hodes, The Creative Agency for Employers. “Brand activation can transcend engagement by leveraging experiences to deepen a candidate’s emotional and physical connection with your brand.” 

To learn more about the Employer Branding Strategies Conference, visit: www.employerbrandingstrategies.com.

About Symphony Talent
Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters.  Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

0_medium_ST_logo_stacked_1000px.png
 


Colleen Naugle
Symphony Talent
4844592686
colleen.naugle@symphonytalent.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
