SYMPHONY TALENT REDEFINES THE CANDIDATE AND RECRUITER EXPERIENCE FOR THEIR WORKDAY CLIENTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced the initial results of its seamless integration with Workday Recruit ATS to transform the entire candidate and recruiter experience for their clients.



Symphony Talent’s integration with Workday creates a candidate experience similar to a shopping experience on Amazon, leveraging secure communication between their talent marketing technology and the client’s Applicant Tracking System (ATS) of record. By implementing a real-time, API-driven integration, Symphony Talent’s technology can do a two-way sync of jobs, talent pool, and application data into a single cohesive platform. This provides a unified candidate experience from start to finish within a branded, personalized and a consumer level quality application check out. In addition, as a result of the cohesive data platform, Talent Acquisition leaders can now obtain end-to-end results, at all stages of the candidate lifecycle and the recruitment process.



In a case study for a Fortune 500 global investment firm with more than 3000 annual new hires, Symphony Talent demonstrates how the client has seen an 11% increase in applications year-over-year from over 100 countries around the world. The organization has also realized an improvement in application drop off rates since candidates now have a seamless experience from discovering the brand to actually getting hired. Additionally, by bringing its media optimization capability and strategy into the unified platform and creating a more efficient way to target right-fit candidates - who are applying at a higher rate - the client has yielded an 89% decrease in the sourcing cost for a hire.



“Many companies are choosing Workday as the ATS of choice because of their people-centric approach to HR and Finance data, but these companies sometimes feel siloed from a candidate and recruiter experience perspective,” said Roopesh Nair, president and CEO, Symphony Talent. “The Symphony Talent team is proud to quickly deliver candidate-centric experiences on top of Workday as well as empower recruiters with data-driven insights, which brings speed and precision to the hiring process.”



“Workday is generating a lot of momentum in the European HR market. We are really excited to bring the ROI we are seeing in this case study to Workday clients in Europe, by blending an integrated career website and candidate experience into our highly evolved creative and employer brand process”, added Simon Phillips, European Managing Director, Symphony Talent.



Symphony Talent’s disruption-free integration capabilities with the industry’s enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), including Workday, Taleo, Infor Talent Science (Lawson), and Kenexa, help to simplify hiring workflows and provide talent acquisition teams with a more convenient way to access the information needed to identify candidates and make smarter hiring decisions, while simultaneously creating a dynamic and robust experience for candidates.



To learn more about this successful integration, read our case study.



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



