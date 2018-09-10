SYMPHONY TALENT'S M-CLOUD NAMED A TOP HR PRODUCT OF 2018 BY HUMAN RESOURCE EXECUTIVE®

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading Talent Acquisition solutions provider, proudly announced today that Human Resource Executive® has selected Symphony Talent’s Media Cloud (M-Cloud) solution as one of its Top HR Products of 2018. Selected by editors of the magazine, the annual award recognizes the newest HR products based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user, and ability to deliver on what they promise.

“We’re honored to accept this award and be recognized for our dedication to making a significant impact on recruitment marketing,” said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO, Symphony Talent. “M-Cloud has revolutionized the conventional, cumbersome media management approach by being the only platform that automatically optimizes media spend across job boards, banners, adwords and social based on real time performance data.”

Symphony Talent clients such CarMax, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Regis Corporation and Northside Hospital are already reaping the benefits from leveraging the power of M-Cloud as part of their recruitment marketing efforts.

Symphony Talent’s M-Cloud will be honored at Human Resource Executive’s HR Technology Conference September 11 - 14, 2018 in Las Vegas. An overview of the M-Cloud award winning media optimization platform will be held on Thursday, September 13 from 1 pm - 2 pm in the Human Resource Executive® magazine’s booth, #3022.

About Symphony Talent’s Media Optimization Cloud (M-Cloud) Platform

M-Cloud informs smarter, more efficient recruitment media buying by automatically optimizing media spend to outlets that provide the best fit and highest quality candidates, while continually refocusing efforts on the most important jobs. Driven by Symphony Talent’s Artificial Intelligence engine, M-Cloud takes the inefficiencies and guesswork out of recruitment marketing allowing talent acquisition leaders to apply programmatic, real-time, results driven, media optimization.

Key Features

Programmatic Job Postings/Banners

Job Distribution

Sponsoring Social Content Marketing Posts

Banner Ads, Google Ads & Facebook Ads

Traditional Media

Auto-campaigning, Auto-Site-Optimization & Auto-Geo-targeting

Transparent Reporting and Predictive Analytics

Consolidated Billing and Centralized Budgeting

Media Agency Services

M-Cloud’s award-winning technology is backed by a global agency of media experts with years of experience and expert understanding of what channels work for what kinds of jobs across the globe.

“There have never been more options, venues or ways to place media and the need to leverage these options has never been greater, especially in today’s hyper-competitive talent market,” noted Nair. “With M-Cloud, our clients can optimize their spend, differentiate their brand and achieve significant, measurable outcomes.”



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect. By applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to recruitment marketing, we provide seamless, personalized experiences through our award-winning creative, best-in-class smart technology, and trusted strategy and client services solutions. We simplify and streamline the process to find, hire and engage talent Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their talent acquisition initiatives. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



