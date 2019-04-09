SYMPHONY TALENT TO PARTICIPATE IN ERE RECRUITING CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced that the company will participate in the ERE Recruiting Conference being held April 22 – 24 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego.



The ERE Recruiting Conference is the largest independent, community-led event with an agenda that exclusively features industry-leading speakers devoted to helping attendees grow, prosper, and excel. in today’s candidate-driven job market.



“Today’s Talent Acquisition leaders have the opportunity to use disruptive technology and data to transform their efforts to create personalized experiences and improve quality of hire and engagement,” said Roopesh Nair, President and CEO of Symphony Talent. “We are excited to participate in the ERE event and showcase how we combine marketing technology and award-winning creative to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that candidates desire and organizations need in order to hire quality talent.”



ERE attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the Symphony Talent team and visit Booth 210 to learn more about the company’s offerings (and visitors have the opportunity to win Apple AirPods).





About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only end-to-end talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and award-winning marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili’s, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



