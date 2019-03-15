Log in
SYNEOS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH

03/15/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Syneos Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYNH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Syneos investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-syneos-health-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Syneos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that “on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters” and further, that its Form 10-K would be filed late pending the Company’s internal review into the matter.

On this news, the price of Syneos’ shares plummeted.

The case is Murakami v. Syneos Health, Inc., 19-cv-07377.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2019
