Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Syneos Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYNH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Syneos and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-synh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Syneos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that “on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters” and further, that its Form 10-K would be filed late pending the Company’s internal review into the matter.

On this news, the price of Syneos’ shares plummeted.

The case is Murakami v. Syneos Health, Inc., 19-cv-07377.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
GL
11:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:39pHYUNDAI MOTOR : 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Receives Long-Term Ownership Value Award
AQ
11:35pAFRICAN SUN : Top five spa hotels in Vic Falls
AQ
11:32pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AT&T Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:13pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:51pWHITING PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation - WLL
PR
10:51pOASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. - OAS
PR
10:51pCBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS
PR
10:51pDANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions
5ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.