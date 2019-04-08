SYNERGY INVESTORS APRIL 12th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SGYP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) from September 5, 2017 through October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Synergy investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TRULANCE, Synergy’s lead product, was underperforming and Synergy’s revenues were insufficient to meet the minimum revenue requirements in the $300 million senior secured loan from CRG Partners III L.P. (the “CRG Loan”); (2) due to operating expenses and lack of revenues, Synergy was unlikely to meet the capital requirements in the CRG Loan; (3) due to Synergy’s lack of revenues and capital deficiency, Synergy was unlikely to have sufficient market capitalization to satisfy the minimum market capitalization requirements in the CRG Loan; (4) Synergy’s relationship with CRG was not “very collaborative” and CRG was unwilling to materially amend the CRG Loan to allow Synergy to become compliant based on its actual revenues; (5) Synergy’s strategic review had proven unsuccessful as no “white knight” or financing alternative had emerged to save Synergy; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Synergy’s public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

