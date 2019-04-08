SYNERGY INVESTORS APRIL 12th DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SGYP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) from September 5, 2017
through October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Synergy investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the Synergy class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1545.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com for
information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
TRULANCE, Synergy’s lead product, was underperforming and Synergy’s
revenues were insufficient to meet the minimum revenue requirements in
the $300 million senior secured loan from CRG Partners III L.P. (the
“CRG Loan”); (2) due to operating expenses and lack of revenues, Synergy
was unlikely to meet the capital requirements in the CRG Loan; (3) due
to Synergy’s lack of revenues and capital deficiency, Synergy was
unlikely to have sufficient market capitalization to satisfy the minimum
market capitalization requirements in the CRG Loan; (4) Synergy’s
relationship with CRG was not “very collaborative” and CRG was unwilling
to materially amend the CRG Loan to allow Synergy to become compliant
based on its actual revenues; (5) Synergy’s strategic review had proven
unsuccessful as no “white knight” or financing alternative had emerged
to save Synergy; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Synergy’s public
statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 12, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
