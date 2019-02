ASTRA Automation Accelerator Framework is enabling insurance companies in Asia to leverage automation to enhance operational efficiency

SYNERGY Strategic Solutions Limited, a global management consulting company with the prime focus on the Insurance industry, won the prestigious Technology Excellence Award for Robotics – Financial Services.

The award-winning solution, ASTRA, is a process transformation model comprising of business due diligence framework and automation accelerators. ASTRA was successfully deployed to automate various processes in Insurance companies across Asia. ASTRA enabled the insurers in achieving an efficiency rate of 70% in straight-through processing and in reducing errors by facilitating electronic transactions. This translated into cost savings for the Insurers.

Instituted by Hong Kong Business, Technology Excellence Awards (TEA) honors the enterprises that have used technology in creative ways towards the improvement of processes, products, and services.

SYNERGY’s ASTRA Framework enables Insurance companies to enhance overall efficiency and is successfully being used by multiple clients in Hong Kong, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Supporting Quotes:

Mr. Pradeep Satya, Founder & CEO, SYNERGY: “We are thrilled and honored to receive Technology Excellence Award for Robotics – Financial Services. At SYNERGY, we believe in coming up with innovative products and solutions to address the pain points of our customers. ASTRA helps the Insurance companies to bring down the cost of service delivery at the same time enhances operational efficiency and delivers superior customer experience. The Award reiterates our commitment to continue to work for solutions which enable financial firms to use technology to optimize operations and increase efficiency.”

About SYNERGY:

SYNERGY STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED is a global management consulting company specialized in strategy and technology consulting with primary focus on Financial Service Industry. Founded in 2011, by an experienced team of professionals, our focus is on value-based delivery that can directly translate to increased productivity and higher efficiency of our customers. We have our presence in Hong Kong (Headquarters), Singapore, Malaysia and India. Our Consultants bring proven expertise in Banking and Insurance, Information Technology and Infrastructure Management. Synergy specializes in Robotic Process Automation, Application Development and Integration, Cyber Security, Quality Assurance, Application Support and Maintenance, Reporting and Analytics, Business Analysis and Project Management Services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005990/en/