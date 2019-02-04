SYSPRO : ERP Software Named Market Leader in the Winter 2019 Manufacturing ERP Software Customer Success Report

FeaturedCustomers Ranks SYSPRO Based on High Quality Customer Testimonials

SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announces its rise to “Market Leader” on the FeaturedCustomers reference platform for B2B software and services. This ranking is based on SYSPRO’s high quality customer success content and curation of positive customer reviews on third-party software sites.

“We pride ourselves on a customer success team that is solely focused on the customer experience. They encourage constructive customer reviews throughout the SYSPRO community,” said Dawna Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer, SYSPRO USA. “This type of customer feedback has been essential to SYSPRO’s ability to scale and succeed as an independent ERP software provider for the past 40 years,” Olsen said.

SYSPRO’s award-winning customer success team establishes and maintains positive relationships with its customer base, focusing on advocacy, managing customer-centric metrics, and ensuring total customer success over the long-term. It is a combination of extensive customer care and participation from the SYSPRO customer community that has earned SYSPRO an industry-leading customer retention rate.

This FeaturedCustomers leadership ranking accompanies a number of SYSPRO’s 2018 honors in customer excellence, such as:

“Customer Contact High Achiever” for Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Service, Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, Customer Engagement, and Web Customer Care, Frost & Sullivan, 2018

“Customer Service Department of the Year” (Computer Software), Bronze Award, American Business Awards, 2018

“Leader” on G2 Crowd’s list of Top ERP Suites Software, 2018

Customer engagement and creating a personalized customer experience to drive business success continues to be a focus for SYSPRO in its latest software release. SYSPRO will be demonstrating its engaging software in booth #3409 at the Pacific Design & Manufacturing show, February 5-7, in Anaheim, California.

About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit www.featuredcustomers.com.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

