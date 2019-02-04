SYSPRO : ERP Software Named Market Leader in the Winter 2019 Manufacturing ERP Software Customer Success Report

SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP)
software, announces its rise to “Market Leader” on the FeaturedCustomers
reference platform for B2B software and services. This ranking is based
on SYSPRO’s high quality customer success content and curation of
positive customer reviews on third-party software sites.
“We pride ourselves on a customer success team that is solely focused on
the customer experience. They encourage constructive customer reviews
throughout the SYSPRO community,” said Dawna Olsen, Chief Marketing
Officer, SYSPRO USA. “This type of customer feedback has been essential
to SYSPRO’s ability to scale and succeed as an independent ERP software
provider for the past 40 years,” Olsen said.
SYSPRO’s award-winning
customer success team establishes and maintains positive relationships
with its customer base, focusing on advocacy, managing customer-centric
metrics, and ensuring total customer success over the long-term. It is a
combination of extensive customer care and participation from the SYSPRO
customer community that has earned SYSPRO an industry-leading customer
retention rate.
This FeaturedCustomers leadership ranking accompanies a number of
SYSPRO’s 2018 honors in customer excellence, such as:
-
“Customer Contact High Achiever” for Excellence in Omni-Channel
Customer Service, Leadership in Artificial Intelligence, Customer
Engagement, and Web Customer Care, Frost & Sullivan, 2018
-
“Customer Service Department of the Year” (Computer Software), Bronze
Award, American Business Awards, 2018
-
“Leader” on G2 Crowd’s list of Top ERP Suites Software, 2018
Customer engagement and creating a personalized customer experience to
drive business success continues to be a focus for SYSPRO in its latest
software release. SYSPRO will be demonstrating its engaging software
in booth #3409 at the Pacific
Design & Manufacturing show, February 5-7, in Anaheim,
California.
About FeaturedCustomers
FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B
business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and
discover business software & services through vendor validated customer
reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case
studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence
the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages
of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more
information, visit www.featuredcustomers.com.
About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software
designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and
distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete
business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be
deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device.
SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise
in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer
and partner success.
SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries
across six continents.
