SYSPRO : Retains Top 3 Leader Position in 2019 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix

08/12/2019 | 10:04am EDT

Report mentions new SYSPRO Bot innovation and recognizes Microsoft Azure partnership to deliver capabilities including an IoT Hub, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning technology

SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP software, announced today that is has once again retained its position as a Leader in the 2019 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for the third consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005050/en/

SYSPRO Retains Top 3 Leader Position in 2019 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report outlines the choice and flexibility that SYSPRO offers customers including on-premise or in the cloud deployment either through subscriptions or perpetual licenses.

“We believe that the needs of a business inform the deployment of technology at a pace that makes sense for its sustainable growth. For our customers, we offer choice in the selection of elements that make-up the solution whilst also addressing their immediate business priorities and offering the potential to extend the solution in line with their business development and longer-term strategy,” says SYSPRO Chief Product Officer, Paulo de Matos.

The report also references SYSPRO’s ongoing commitment to delivering practical innovation noting that its partnership with Microsoft Azure offers capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.

SYSPRO’s ERP Bot comes with 60 skills available out of the box and can be deployed to any messaging platform, the report finds. SYSPRO offers a range of user interfaces, including its mobile application Espresso, the web-based Avanti and Harmony which displays key ERP data and metrics in the style of a social media feed.

As one of the top three ERP vendors in the Leader Quadrant, the report states: “SYSPRO’s focus on practical applications of modern ERP technology illustrates its sustained commitment to delivering value to its existing customers, while its industry innovations make it a competitive choice for customers in need of a new ERP solution.”

“New technologies are disrupting the status quo and digitalization is opening the door to infinite possibilities – with profound implications as to the way companies will do business going forward. It is therefore becoming increasingly important to ensure that businesses make the right choices regarding their transition to digital by leveraging new methods that add to their competitive advantage,” concludes de Matos.

About SYSPRO

Established in 1978, SYSPRO is an independent global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software development company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution industries.

SYSPRO offers a scalable, innovative ERP software solution providing choice and flexibility that can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or accessed via the web on any device.

With a commitment to leverage emerging technology that supports digital transformation, SYSPRO enables its customers to improve productivity while maintaining their business competitiveness.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.syspro.com.


© Business Wire 2019
