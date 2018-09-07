SaaS Video Creation Market Leader Vyond Appoints Gary Lipkowitz as CEO

San Mateo, Calif., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond, a SaaS video creation company that allows everyone to create video quickly and easily, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Gary Lipkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. Lipkowitz will oversee all of the core functions of the business and will join Vyond’s Board of Directors. Lipkowitz, a media and entertainment expert, has served as Chief Operating Officer of Vyond since 2011. Alvin Hung, Vyond’s founder, has moved on from his post as Chief Executive Officer and has been named Executive Chairman.



“Gary and I have worked side by side for over seven years. Along with our dedicated team of employees, we have built a healthy, profitable growth business with great customers, both large and small, from all over the world,” Hung said. "After months of contemplation, we believe that adopting a more traditional management model where the Executive Chairman and CEO positions are held by separate leaders will benefit the creativity, energy, and growth potential of Vyond. We are currently in the midst of our strongest year ever. With Gary at the helm, we will continue on our mission of making video accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Hung will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as its Executive Chairman. His primary role will be working alongside Lipkowitz and the Board to chart the right course for Vyond’s next phase of growth. Billy Chung has been appointed as General Manager of GoAnimate HK Ltd., and will manage daily administrative, HR, and finance responsibilities.

“I know that I speak for everyone at Vyond in thanking Alvin for his leadership and dedication to building a solid business our employees and customers can be proud of,” Lipkowitz said. “We have a talented team that is passionate about innovating, supporting, and marketing our product in new ways. I am excited about this new role and continuing to work closely with Alvin and the Board to move the business forward.”

Vyond has nearly 100 employees across the globe. The company rebranded from GoAnimate in May 2018 to extend its market leadership position in video creation software. To learn more, visit vyond.com .

At Vyond, our mission is to put the power of video in the hands of everyone. Vyond allows people of all skill levels in all industries and job roles to create dynamic and powerful media. With features that go beyond moving text and images, you can build character-driven stories or compelling data visualizations that engage audiences and deliver results.

Founded as GoAnimate in 2007, Vyond has helped Global 2000 organizations, small businesses, and individuals produce more than 30 million videos.







