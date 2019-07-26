Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sabadell reports second-quarter profit of 273 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:33am EDT

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday reported a net profit of 273 million euros (£244 million) for the second quarter compared with a loss it posted last year when an IT outage hit its British unit TSB.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 278 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Its bottom line was also helped by lower loan loss impairments in the quarter.

However a continued tough environment for lending due to ultra low interest rates kept the bank's financial margins under pressure and prompted the lender to say it now expects its net interest income (NII) to be between 0 and 1% lower in 2019 compared to 2018.

It had previously forecast NII growth of 1%-2% for 2019.

NII — a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - rose to 905 millions in the second quarter. Analysts had forecast a NII of 909 million euros.

Like other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to earn money form loans as interest rates are hovering at historic lows.

To offset pressure at home, Spanish banks have been expanding abroad in search of higher revenues but Sabadell's acquisition of the British bank in 2015 backfired when the glitches sent TSB's costs spiralling and last year it racked up losses of 240 million euros.

The Spanish lender seems to have put costly IT troubles at TSB behind it in the first quarter when TSB booked a 7 million euros net profit though in the second quarter it suffered a loss of 5 million euros.

(This story was refiled to add word missing from first paragraph, spells out net interest income)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Jose Elías Rodriguez & Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 0.16% 0.8982 End-of-day quote.-10.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aUK to hold emergency budget in the autumn - junior interior minister
RE
02:35aIndonesia central bank reiterates room for accommodative policy as inflation seen low
RE
02:33aSabadell reports second-quarter profit of 273 million
RE
02:32aUK economy's mixed signals hard to read for new PM Johnson
RE
02:32aChina's CATL to start battery storage business in Japan with Next Energy
RE
02:30aFlags of inconvenience - noose tightens around Iranian shipping
RE
02:18aMost Southeast Asian stocks drop after ECB holds rates steady
RE
02:14aBillionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property
RE
02:14aChina will not set blanket winter output cuts for heavy industry
RE
02:12aGlobal economic growth rut at risk of deepening despite rate cuts - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
5Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group