Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sabanci to Sprint Toward Future With Cenk Alper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:15am EDT

ISTANBUL, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehmet Göçmen, Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sabancı Holding, who has been in charge since 30 March 2017, has decided to leave his duties as of July 31st, 2019.

Mehmet Gocmen , Guler Sabanci , Cenk Alper

Cenk Alper who still acts as the Sabancı Holding Industry Group President was appointed to the office of the Sabancı Holding CEO.

In her statement regarding the issue, Güler Sabancı, Chairman of Sabancı Holding, said, "We are extending our thanks to Mehmet Göçmen, who joined us 16 years ago and who has been providing contributions to our Group as a Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Sabancı Holding for the last two years following various top-level assignments, and we wish him success." 

"We keep on our journey that we set off for with the vision of 'Sabanci of New Generation,' now with a new leader. This decision of appointment is a significant indicator of the continuity of our corporate management culture that differentiates the Sabanci Holding and carries it forward. Having undertaken various domestic and abroad responsibilities by joining our Group in 1996, Cenk Alper will bear the flag in our journey of strategic transformation, owing to his experiences, his perspective focused on technology and innovation, and his vision. We believe that Cenk Alper will create more value to all our stakeholders and continue to carry our Group forward in the forthcoming period," she added.

CENK ALPER

Cenk Alper graduated from Middle East Technical University, Mechanical Engineering Department in 1991. He earned his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the same university and his MBA degree from Sabancı University. He joined Sabancı Group in 1996 as Process Engineer at Beksa. After serving in various positions at Beksa in Turkey and abroad, he was appointed as Kordsa Global Technology Director in 2007. He held various senior positions at Kordsa and served as the CEO of Kordsa between 2013 and 2017. Mr. Alper was appointed as Sabancı Holding Industry Group President in 2017 of which he will continue this role in addition to his new role as CEO of Sabancı Holding.

Media contacts:
Irem Poyraz
00905335014482
ipoyraz@sabanci.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabanci-to-sprint-toward-future-with-cenk-alper-300894739.html

SOURCE Sabanci Holding


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40aREPLACEMENT : Placing of shares to raise £700,000
PU
08:39aBlue-blooded crabs at heart of pharma dispute on drug testing
RE
08:39aPHILEX MINING : Philippines' copper-gold miner Philex eyes partners for $1.1 billion Silangan project
RE
08:39aShell Profit Drops on Lower Oil Prices Despite Rising Production -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:39aVolkswagen and software expert has·to·be cooperate to expand charging infrastructure
BU
08:36aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Italy's Generali beats first-half expectations, confirms targets
RE
08:36aSIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:35aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil ans Gas plc
PU
08:35aPALACE CAPITAL : REIT conversion
PU
08:34aBritain's LSE seals $27 billion Refinitiv deal to create data giant
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group