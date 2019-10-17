Sabin Vaccine Institute Appoints Filip Dubovsky to Board of Trustees

Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sabin Vaccine Institute (Sabin) today announced that Dr. Filip Dubovsky, head of clinical engagement and policy at AstraZeneca, has joined its Board of Trustees. A recognized leader in vaccine development for global health, Dubovsky serves as AstraZeneca’s deputy chief medical officer for clinical affairs and has held various leadership positions within MedImmune/AstraZeneca’s clinical, research and development, and commercial organizations.

“The Sabin Vaccine Institute is completing an important transformation, including new leadership among its Trustees and a more ambitious vaccine R&D strategy. Filip’s extensive experience in clinical development aligns with this direction and makes him well positioned to elevate Sabin’s work in vaccine R&D,” said Dr. Axel Hoos, chair of the Sabin Board of Trustees.

“At a time when Sabin is actively relaunching a vaccine development program involving candidate vaccines for Ebola and Marburg viruses, an expert of Filip’s caliber is a valuable addition to the Board of Trustees,” commented Sabin’s Chief Executive Officer Amy Finan. “Filip’s wealth of knowledge ranging from vaccine candidate selection to licensure will be instrumental to our success and ultimate goal of protecting millions against these deadly viruses.”

Dubovsky also has a notable track record in non-profit vaccine development. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, he served as the scientific director of PATH’s Malaria Vaccine Initiative, where he created and managed a portfolio of 25 malaria vaccine candidates spanning from early candidate optimization to Phase 3 clinical studies.

“I am honored to contribute to Sabin’s promising future in vaccine development,” said Dubovsky. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be part of an organization that is committed to developing vaccines to protect vulnerable people around the world from infectious diseases like Ebola.”

With the appointment of Dubovsky, Sabin’s board consists of 11 members including: Hoos, Finan, Elizabeth Fox, Wendy Commins Holman, Michael W. Marine, Saad Omer, Regina Rabinovich, Philip K. Russell, Jacqueline Shea and Peter L. Thoren. Learn more at www.sabin.org/board-trustees.

###

About Filip Dubovsky, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.A.P.

Dubovsky is head of clinical engagement and policy at AstraZeneca and serves as the deputy chief medical officer for clinical affairs. He joined the clinical development organization at MedImmune/AstraZeneca in 2006 and most recently served as vice president of clinical biologics and therapeutic area head for infectious disease and vaccines. Prior to joining MedImmune, he served as the scientific director of PATH’s Malaria Vaccine Initiative, where he created and managed a portfolio of 25 malaria vaccine candidates spanning from early candidate optimization to Phase 3 clinical studies. Dubovsky received a bachelor’s degree in cell biology from Cornell University, a medical degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University. He completed his pediatric training at Stanford University, pediatric infectious disease fellowship at the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland, and preventive medicine training at Johns Hopkins University.

About The Sabin Vaccine Institute

The Sabin Vaccine Institute is a leading advocate for expanding vaccine access and uptake globally, advancing vaccine research and development, and amplifying vaccine knowledge and innovation. Unlocking the potential of vaccines through partnership, Sabin has built a robust ecosystem of funders, innovators, implementers, practitioners, policy makers and public stakeholders to advance its vision of a future free from preventable diseases. As a non-profit with more than two decades of experience, Sabin is committed to finding solutions that last and extending the full benefits of vaccines to all people, regardless of who they are or where they live. At Sabin, we believe in the power of vaccines to change the world. For more information, visit sabin.org and follow us on Twitter, @SabinVaccine.

