Sabio Group : Acquires Coverage Group in France

Addition of one of Europe’s leading Genesys Cloud partners further strengthens Sabio’s EMEA CX cloud capability

Sabio Group has announced the acquisition of Coverage Group, one of France’s leading independent providers of customer experience and communications technology solutions. The acquisition supports Sabio’s goal of becoming the leading player across the European CX market and will add significant scale to the company’s French operations.

Formed in 2007, Paris-based Coverage Group is an established Genesys Gold, Avaya Edge, Oracle Gold and Broadsoft technology partner. The company has a proven track record in helping organisations across France to place cloud-based customer experience solutions at the heart of their digital strategy, with customers including ENGIE, BEA, EBP, Emil Frey, Homeserve, NutriXo, Optimind, Pierre Fabre, Pierre & Vacances, Sitel and Teleperformance.

“The acquisition is a massively important strategic addition for Sabio Group and our customers in a number of ways – it means we have now built a substantial presence and customer base in France, it further strengthens our expertise and our relationship with Genesys and Avaya and most importantly it brings a fantastic team and set of customers into the Sabio Group.” said Sabio Group’s CEO Jonathan Gale. “The team at Coverage have done an absolutely fantastic job of helping their new and existing customers migrate to the cloud, including the largest deployment of Genesys Pure Cloud in Europe. It’s this type of expertise that will help Sabio build on its position as Europe’s leading full-service provider for Customer Experience, by adding even more depth to our cloud specific skills and knowledge. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Julien, his exceptional team and his customers to the Sabio Group.”

“With organisations across France increasingly looking to take advantage of the latest public cloud and AI-powered self-service technology, it’s a great time for Coverage Group to join with Sabio Group and provide an even stronger proposition,” added Coverage Group’s CEO, Julien Jardin. “We have always been committed to helping our customers take advantage of the latest CX innovations, and we look forward to doing this at scale as part of Sabio Group’s broader EMEA operation.”

“Coverage Group has already played an important role in putting Genesys Cloud to work, deploying our public cloud contact centre platform to help organisations across France provide an exceptional experience to their customers,” added Claudine Cherfan, VP Genesys France. “As part of Sabio Group, Coverage Group will be even better placed to support the fast adoption of our Genesys Cloud customer experience platform.

Coverage Group also provides a comprehensive communications offering, supporting organisations with voice and data links as well as VPN services carried across completely secure layer 2 links – all backed by the company’s real-time Network Operations Centre.

Backed by Horizon Capital, the acquisition continues Sabio Group’s growth plan to broaden the company’s solutions portfolio and geographic coverage. To date this has included the acquisitions of SaaS solutions provider Rapport in March 2017, DatapointEurope – one of Europe’s leading contact centre technology providers – in July 2017, customer insight and contact centre benchmarking experts Bright UK in March 2018, flexAnswer Solutions, the leading Singapore-based provider of innovative Virtual Assistant solutions in December 2018, Spain-based WFO and Speech Analytics specialist Callware in January 2019, Madrid-based CX solutions specialist Team vision in January 2020, and DVELP – Twilio’s leading partner in the UK and EMEA region in March this year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005080/en/