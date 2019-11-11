Log in
Sabio Group Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Dutch Mobile and Telecommunications Provider

11/11/2019 | 04:31am EST

  • Leading CX solutions specialist to provide operational support for contact centre activities across the Netherlands
  • Sabio to manage and optimise contact centre performance for some 50 customers, including Dutch telco’s own contact centre operations

Sabio Group has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a supplier of telecommunications and IT in the Netherlands. Under the agreement, the telco firm will engage customer experience solutions leader Sabio Group to provide operational support services and expertise for Avaya contact centre activities across the Netherlands.

The partnership agreement will see the telecommunications specialist transition support to Sabio for some 50 customers with Avaya-based contact centre solutions, including the telco’s own customer contact centre operations. These customers will benefit from Sabio’s acknowledged 24/7 global support capabilities, backed by a comprehensive professional services portfolio that helps organisations optimise the performance of their customer experience systems. As part of the agreement a number of staff will also transfer to Sabio’s Netherlands-based operation.

The partnership agreement will provide the telco’s contact centre customers with access to Sabio’s award-winning support and services. Sabio will also work closely with its new partner to support the ongoing transformation of its customer contact operations.

“This announcement is part of Sabio Group’s continuing strategy of developing our business through both organic and non-organic growth. We’re proud to be working with our new strategic partner and assuming operational support responsibility for its Avaya-based contact centre operations across the Netherlands,” added Sabio Group’s CEO, Andy Roberts. “This agreement also supports Sabio Group’s ongoing initiative to extend its geographic coverage, and follows our recent acquisitions of Callware and DatapointEurope in Spain, flexAnswer Solutions in Singapore, Rapport and Bright UK in the UK.”

“Sabio is one of our longest established and most successful partners, and the current holder of our prestigious International Partner of the Year award,” said Steve Joyner, Avaya’s Head of EMEA Channels. With its strong track record in designing, delivering and managing major end-to-end customer experience and digital transformation solutions, we know that Sabio will prove a smart strategic choice for its new Dutch partner.”

About Sabio Group:

Sabio Group delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. Through its own technology and that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Nuance and Verint, Sabio helps organisations to optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The group works with major brands worldwide, including the AA, Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BGL, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, DHL, Essent, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, Office Depot, Saga, Sainsbury’s Argos, SSE, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

www.sabiogroup.com
www.twitter.com/sabiosense


© Business Wire 2019
