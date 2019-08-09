Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sabre Insurance : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:11am EDT

RNS Number : 5899I

Sabre Insurance Group PLC

09 August 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMEFKLFBKVFBBBL

Disclaimer

Sabre Insurance Group plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 11:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:44aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:44aTRANSALTA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43aChina demands Cathay Pacific suspend staff supporting protests
RE
07:43aMELINTA THERAPEUTICS : NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:43aKANDI TECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43aASTRAZENECA : Overall Survival Results Positive from Lung Cancer Trial
DJ
07:41aSABRE INSURANCE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:40aTRIBUNE MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:40aPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:40aBeleave Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG : OESTERREICHISCHE POST : AUSTRIAN POST H1 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group