Sabre Insurance : Randgold Resources

12/24/2018 | 02:45pm CET

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released 21 November 2018 and subject to completion of the scheme of arrangement in relation to the merger between Barrick Gold (Canada, non constituent) and Randgold Resources (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Randgold Resources (UK, B01C3S3) will be deleted from the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader Group (UK, BVYVFW2) will be added to the FTSE 100 Index and removed from the FTSE 250 Index.

Sabre Insurance Group (UK, BYWVDP4) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 31 December 2018.

Full Index changes details available on the FTSE Russell website.

Disclaimer

Sabre Insurance Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:44:18 UTC
